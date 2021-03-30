Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp rise in virus cases





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey is reinstating weekend closures in most provinces in Turkey and will also impose restrictions on the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Viral infections in Turkey soared less than a month after the country divided its 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces as part of a controlled standardization effort. The number of confirmed daily infections has since almost tripled, to around 30,000, matching the record numbers reported in December. The country is also reporting around 150 deaths per day, up from around 65 earlier this month. In a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting on Monday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as red or very high-risk zones and would be subject to lockdowns on Saturdays and Sundays. . Weekend nighttime curfews across the country will continue, he said. The nighttime curfews that are in place across the country will continue, he said. Only 17 provinces were in the red category on March 2, when schools partially resumed face-to-face teaching, cafes and restaurants were allowed to operate at half capacity, and weekend curfews were rolled back. been lightened in several cities. The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths is forcing us to review existing measures, Erdogan said in a speech to the nation. The number of our provinces that are in the red category, which is the very high risk category, has reached 58, or 80% of the population. We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan, he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would only be allowed to serve take out food during the holy month, which begins April 13 in Turkey. Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be banned, he also said. Erdogan has come under intense criticism for hosting his ruling party conventions at crowded sports venues across the country, despite a new wave of COVID-19 cases. He was charged with double standards for disregarding the government’s own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan bragged about the size of the crowd. The country reported around 32,400 infections on Monday. The total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The death toll from COVID-19 has reached more than 31,000. Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January. Over 15 million vaccines have been administered to date. About 6.7 million people have received two doses. ___ Track pandemic coverage of access points at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

