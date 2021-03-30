Major cabinet reshuffle set to be announced by PM today





Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is likely to announce major changes in the federal cabinet reshuffle today (Tuesday).

As part of the reshuffle, the ministers of Information, Energy, Aviation and Economic Affairs are expected to change.

According to the details, it is highly likely that new members will be part of the new cabinet after the replacement of the current ministers. The official decisions will be announced today in the evening.

Sources say Khusro Bakhtiar is very likely to lose his post as Minister of Economic Affairs. While Shibli Faraz will take over the Ministry of Petroleum and Aviation. On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry should be the new Minister of Information or the Interior, according to sources.

There are reports that Fawad Chaudhry wants an additional charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology with the Ministry of Information, while Farrukh Habib is likely to be appointed Minister of State.

Shehryar Afridi is also likely to be part of the cabinet reshuffle. His current post as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee is expected to be filled by Fakhar Imam.

The ministry of energy and petroleum should also be taken over from Omar Ayub Khan.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is expected to be divided into two entities where there will be a special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of broadcasting while information will have a Minister of State.

The previous Prime Minister, Imran Khan, dismissed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the post of finance minister, due to ineffective performance. Following the dismissal of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the Minister of Revenue Hammad Azhar was given an additional charge of the Ministry of Finance.

Hammad Azhar said he was honored to be given this new post. “With hard work and integrity, we will InshAllah build Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.

I am honored to be entrusted with the additional burden of finance by the Prime Minister.

The Pakistani economy has made significant progress towards stabilization since 2018. We will continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum. 1/2

– Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 29, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week asked his special oil assistant Nadeem Babar to step down as well.

