PM Modi quotes Judas to attack Pinarayi Governor Vijayan

By Online office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the ruling DFL in Kerala over the gold smuggling scam, claiming that the CPI (M)-led government “betrayed” the people of the state as well as Judas l ‘had made to the Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

He also criticized the LDF government for how it handled the agitation over the decision to implement a Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple, claiming that the dispensation on the left should be ashamed of pouring lathis on innocent devotees. .

Addressing his first campaign rally in Palakkad where “ Metro Man ” E Sreedharan is running as the BJP candidate, Modi also criticized the UDF for corruption, saying that during his rule the Congress-led government did not hadn’t even spared the sun’s rays, a reference to the solar panel scam.

The veteran BJP leader claimed that Southern state politics were witnessing a major change driven by the aspirations of the youth that challenged the “match-fixing” policy of the LDF and the UDF opposition.

The Prime Minister also attacked the ruling DFL over the gold smuggling scam and said that just as Judas betrayed the Lord Jesus Christ for a few silver coins, LDF betrayed Kerala for a few coins. Golden.

“Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few silver coins. LDF betrayed Kerala for a few gold coins,” he said in attacking the government of Pinarayi Vijayan over the high profile gold smuggling case .

“Today I have come among you to ask for your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming national elections. I have come here with a vision which is refreshing and different from the current situation in Kerala,” he added.

“The left-wing parties have been in power here several times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level morons. Under them, political rivals are being killed, hacked and beaten. The BJP government in Kerala will stop this violence.” Modi noted, combing through recent incidents of political violence in the state at the polls.

“Kerala and tourism have a strong connection. Unfortunately LDF and UDF haven’t done much to improve tourism infrastructure here. We want technology to serve as the basis for growth,” Modi said.

#LOOK | These parties (UDF and LDF) are ashamed of the culture of our land. Their leaders abuse our traditions and our philosophy. Shame on the LDF government for giving lathis to innocent devotees. Shame on UDF for remaining silent when this happened: PM Modi in Palakkad pic.twitter.com/Ci9Ec1ZGVe – ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

“Our government is taking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the well-being of farmers. For many years governments have promised increases in the PSM, but it is our government that has had the honor of increase the PSM for farmers, ”added the Prime Minister in defending the recently adopted agricultural laws.

“Now is the time for FAST development in Kerala – F for fisheries and fertilizers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skills development and social justice, and T for tourism and technology.”

“In West Bengal, Congress and the Left are one; they were partners with PAU 1 in Delhi. The Left continued to provide problem-based support to Congress at PAU 2, but here in Kerala during the elections they made allegations. “

“Over the past few years, Kerala politics have undergone a major shift. This change is driven by the aspirations of young people, especially those who are voting for the first time in the state. For many years, the worst kept secret in Kerala politics has been the friendly agreement of the UDF and the LDF. Now the first time voters in Kerala have asked: what is this match-fixing? Modi said.

Training the LDF and UDF on the Sabarimala temple issue, Modi said, “The LDF government should be ashamed of giving Lathis innocent devotees. The UDF should be ashamed to remain silent when this happens. produced. I am proud to belong to a party which has, is and will always defend the culture of our land. “

“I mean to the LDF and the UDF: if you abuse our culture, we will not be silent spectators,” he said, referring to the agitation led by the head of the unit. State party, K Surendran, to protect faith in the state.

READ ALSO | Goyal’s remarks on harassment of Kerala nuns are shameful, says Kerala CM

“The chairman of our state unit Surendran Ji was arrested and mistreated by the government of Kerala. What was his crime? That he spoke for the traditions of Kerala?” Modi asked.

Attacking left-wing parties for political violence in the state, Modi said they have been in power several times in Kerala, but their leaders always behave like lower-level morons or party leaders.

“Before their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are being killed, hacked, beaten,” Modi said.

“For many years the worst-kept secret of Kerala politics has been the friendly deal of the UDF and the LDF. Now Kerala’s first voter is wondering – what is this rigging? match? People see how the UDF and LDF have misled them. is on its electoral track for the next assembly polls. It is also scheduled to address election rallies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry linked to the ballot boxes He remarked.

“’Metroman’ Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done a great job in making India modern and improving connectivity, a man admired by all walks of life, has dedicated himself to the progress of Kerala. As a true son of Kerala, he was thinking beyond power, firm on his commitment to Kerala, ”Modi said while supporting BJP candidate Palakkad.

He vowed that in the event of a power vote, the BJP government would end the culture of violence in the southern state.

“In a democracy we can have political differences. But violence is not acceptable. So many of our young Karyakartas of the BJP have lost their lives. A BJP government in Kerala will end this culture of violence,” he said. said Modi.

Elections for Kerala’s 140-member assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)