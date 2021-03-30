Still reeling from Trump-era policies, groups call on Biden to tackle deportation and refugees





Tien Pham, who fled Vietnam as a refugee child of war, has spent more than half of his life behind bars in the United States.

After a childhood in a refugee camp, he relocated to a violent and poor neighborhood in California. At 17, he had a knife fight with a group of other boys and, despite his youth, was tried as an adult and sentenced to 28 years for attempted murder. For two decades at San Quentin State Prison, Pham worked hard to change his life, graduating from college and becoming a mentor in anti-violence programs.

Last August, a parole board declared Pham, 37, no threat to public safety and granted him a stay. But instead of releasing him to his family, the state transferred Pham to an immigration and customs control center, where he remained for the next six months.

On the evening of March 15, the agency deported Pham and 32 other Vietnamese immigrants and refugees to a country they had not known since they were children. That afternoon, he left a note for an Asian Law Caucus lawyer who had campaigned for his release for many years.

I feel very happy to have your support and that of the community, Pham wrote. I am so grateful for all of you and for giving me so much hope, strength and inspiration.

It is a tragedy that our community has to endure every year. We were heartbroken and disappointed with what had not changed under Biden.

The new wave of evictions has left many Americans in Southeast Asia grieving and angry. More than 100 people took part in a protest this month in the city of Westminster, Southern California, in the heart of a Vietnamese enclave known as Little Saigon. A coalition of Vietnamese and Asian American groups released a statement urging President Joe Biden to keep his election promise to right the damage caused by Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

It’s a tragedy our community has to endure every year, Quyen Dinh, executive director of the national civil rights organization Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (Searac), told NBC Asian America. We were heartbroken and disappointed with what had not changed under Biden.

In addition to a blanket ban on deportations, advocates call on Biden to enact sweeping political reforms to decriminalize immigration and pave the way for deportees to return to the United States and their families.

Expulsions of Americans from Southeast Asia have increased under the Trump administration. In 2020, the ICE withdrew 93 Vietnamese nationals compared to 80 the previous year. In February, Laotian and Hmong refugees braced for a wave of deportations after the U.S. government approved funding for a reintegration program to help Laos take in nationals facing final removal orders. More than 15,000 Southeast Asians face such orders, 80% of which relate to underlying criminal convictions they received in their youth, according to Searac.

Trump also renegotiated a 2008 deal with Vietnam that protected war refugees like Pham, who arrived in the United States before 1995, from deportation. Despite calls from immigrant rights activists, Biden made no commitment to review and honor the pact.

For many in the community, the Biden administration’s inaction and opaque stance on immigration has been a source of frustration and anxiety.

There is no transparency under Biden, said Hien Nguyen, program coordinator at the Asian Prisoner Support Committee, a group that provides direct support to prisoners in Asia and the Pacific Islands like Pham and works on dismantling. from the prison pipeline to deportation. We don’t know who is a target. Anyone with a previous record could be a target.

Nguyen noted that many Southeast Asians, who form the largest group of refugees in the United States, came to the country as babies of war and resettled in high crime and underfunded neighborhoods. with little help from the government. Today, almost half of the population is in low income and a quarter lives in poverty.

How can it not be an act of violence to tear families apart? How not to be a form of violence to expel people from their communities and send them back thousands of kilometers?

There was no comprehensive program for us to be successful, to heal from the trauma of war, refugee camps and resettlement, she said.

(The Asian Prisoner Support Committee recently launched a re-entry fund for Pham, who was recently released from a centralized government facility in Vietnam.)

A month before the 2020 election, Biden ran an op-ed in a leading Vietnamese newspaper about his pride in voting for more funding to help resettle Vietnamese refugees in the U.S. In light of recent deportations, organizers criticized this decision as opportunistic. and hypocrite.

It was his attempt to prove to us that he would support refugees, and he failed, said Tracy La, executive director of VietRISE, a progressive group based in California.

La, along with many other advocates, said the deportations should be viewed as an anti-Asian hate crime, which has increased during the pandemic and reached a critical point last week when six women of Asian descent were gunned down. at Atlanta-area spas (a 21-year-old white man was charged in the shooting).

How can it not be an act of violence to tear families apart? The said deportations. How not to be a form of violence to expel people from their communities and send them back thousands of kilometers?

In January, Congress introduced an immigration reform bill, the New Way Forward Act, which could allow many Southeast Asian deportees to return to the United States. changes in immigration laws have brought back four former Cambodian refugees.

Supporting the proposal, advocates say, is an important step Biden must take to protect refugees from Southeast Asia. Another is the repeal of a 1996 immigration bill, the Illegal Immigration Reform and Accountability Act, which expanded the crimes that made foreign nationals eligible for deportation. Since its enactment, annual dismissals of Southeast Asian Americans have increased under every administration.

The Covid-19 pandemic has really shone a light on how violence continues against Asian Americans, said Dinh, of Searac. Deportation is an example of state violence that has been perpetuated for more than two decades.

In Southeast Asian communities, forced separations have inflicted profound emotional, psychological and financial turmoil on spouses and children the deportees leave behind, according to a 2018 report by Searac and the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.

What has really been stripped of the immigration conversation, Dinh said, is the humanity of our communities and the people who have been affected by these policies.

