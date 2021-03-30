David Lammy on unemployment, Boris Johnsons’ covid answer and Black Lives Matter

I It is safe to say that David Lammy will not miss Dominic Cummings. He is one of the smartest forces in modern history, the Tottenham MP and shadow Justice Secretary said at the weekend. He should have been sacked months ago, it is incredible the hold he had on the Prime Minister, the arrogance of him. Its damage is irreparable.

When we spoke before Cummings resigned, Lammy, 48, was equally blunt. I want the government to succeed, he begins, wearing a chic, casual black t-shirt and blazer at his home office in Stroud Green. But we are constantly fighting, the government has been very slow to act at every stage of the pandemic and is just not on top.

He continues his rant. What came out of this period was the feeling that there is one rule for the government and another for others, handing over contracts to their friends, and with track and trace we saw incompetence and the detachment of Boris. I have Conservative friends who have raised these issues with me. Until you figure out the tracking and traceability, I’m afraid you’ll be in a position where you need to lock in.

The district of Lammys was particularly affected by the pandemic. Tottenham is expected to be the region of the country most affected by Covid-related unemployment, it rose to 45% between March and August. Its population is mixed, says Lammy, there are immigrants who can no longer work as cleaners or security guards in central London because no one goes into the offices, and a lot of freelancers, hipsters who don’t means to pay Hackney so come to Tottenham. We should have had a breaker in September, he says, so we would have gotten out sooner, but now we’re in that fix, forward planning is vital. We need a government that can look down the road and, to some extent, can see the bends. But Boriss’s instinct is to be constantly in a place of hope rather than a wise place like a wise man. None of us want to see the economy on lockdown, but I think you need to balance consistent rules, save lives, but also do our best to keep the economy running and keep people employed.

Lammy speaks in eloquent and well-formed mini-speeches. I have the gift of chatter, he said with a conspiratorial laugh from his whole body. During his 20 years as an MP he gained a reputation for being outspoken about what he believes in, regardless of his party line he was extremely disappointed with the workers’ stance on Brexit and the areas recent ones he highlighted include the Windrush and Black scandal. Lives Matter.

So, have we made any progress since the marches calling for racial justice in June? Can I have hope? Lammy said. The next generation understands. They understand climate change, austerity, race issues, they want the country to move forward. And the government is behind the rest of the population. Many FTSE 100 organizations and companies call me because they want to do more. We need to set diversity goals not only at the entry level, but also for senior managers. This is how we overcame the gender pay gap, we have to do the same here with the ethnic pay gap.

His bright and vibrant vision fades when we discuss the Government’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, which was set up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. I am disappointed that the government has created another commission, he said. Lammy led a 2017 report on racial disparities in the criminal justice system and has yet to see action on the 35 recommendations he made. What more can be said? Governments criticize race theory and talking about victimization is divisive and totally unnecessary, but that is where we are. It’s depressing.

Does he think we’ll have a black prime minister in the next 10 years. Is Kamala Harris Vice President, The Beginning of Global Change? Lammys’ first reaction is to laugh. Uh, he finally said when he stopped laughing. Everything is possible in politics. I cannot see it knowing who is in Parliament, some members are still quite young, they should go to bed and move forward in their party.

Part of the challenge is changing the images we see of black people, which is where Comic Relief comes in. Lammy called on the charity to stop sending white celebrities to Africa and reconsider the way they have presented the continent. Last month, they followed his advice. The majority of British schoolchildren derive much of their understanding from these images of Africa released by Comic Relief, so it’s important to update this and hear the call for balance from within, says -he. We cannot have a patrician understanding of charity like the Victorians.

When he was overseeing the race commission, he asked a good friend Keir Starmer to be part of the advisory committee. Turns out that was a good call, he laughs. Now the Labor Party is under new leadership and Keir is breaking through. He is brilliant, capable, straightforward, with a sense of the country.

The Jeremy Corbyn years have been lonely and sad for Lammy, who has taken a stand against the anti-Semitism he saw under Corbyn’s leadership. I protested in front of parliament with Jewish friends, he said with a sigh. It was probably one of the saddest days for me when they released their report on anti-Semitism in the Labor Party last month. I was disappointed with Jeremys’ response. I think the Jewish community represents 0.5% of the population and the black community just under 4%. The measure of a civilized democracy is how you treat your minorities. We should never aim to diminish everything that the Equality and Human Rights Commission has said, because if you do that you are making life harder for minorities.

Corbyn was extremely nice to Lammy when he became an MP and Lammy does not judge him personally, but he was not surprised by the results of the last general election. Does he think Labor can get their reputation back and win in 2024? We must listen once more. There were very low times. We are now far from the government, but we are fighting back, so of course we can win the next election.

Is the mayor doing a good enough job helping Labor? Being Labor mayor against a Conservative government, where Boris does not want to help him, has not been easy. On Covid Sadiq does a great job, quick on masks and visible. It was a mistake to keep him away from the early Cobra meetings.

Lammy would like to focus more on drug trafficking in the counties, in order to reduce knife crime. We tend to focus a lot on knives, but we have to understand that this is driven by drugs, men in suits smuggling tons of cocaine around the world. It’s an old story, you only have to read Oliver Twist to know that there have always been men willing to kidnap children for criminal purposes. This was not Boriss’ priority, for understandable reasons he focused on terrorism and historical sex crimes, but we have to come back to this because county lines and trafficking are the root of violence.

Lammy knows he is fortunate to live two subway stops from his riding, which means he can spend more time with his family. His wife Nicola is an artist and they have three children Joshua, 14, Theo, 12, and Rose, six, who is adopted. Adopting a child is by far the most rewarding and important thing I have done in my life, he says. I always ask people to think about adoption, not just couples who can’t have children themselves. Turning staff into politics, he adds that we need more people to adopt: there has been an increase in domestic violence during Covid, children have grown up in neglectful environments and there is enormous pressure in the courts. of the family.

The lockdown has been nicer since the Lammys had a burrow, Silver, although he missed some time alone on the Tube with my headphones. He is finding it harder and harder to stick to his low carb keto diet, I want wine, which is not allowed. His current fight is a poor Wi-Fi signal. Around 4 p.m. everyday my kids start playing on the Xbox and we fight for Wi-Fi. He and his wife watched David Hares’ recent BBC drama Roadkill, where Hugh Laurie plays the secretary. justice. How realistic is that? We consumed this in two days on the laptop in bed. It didn’t strike me as deeply as some of Hares’ past work. Not all politicians are as cynical as the vast majority of politicians, and I include my conservative opponents, are driven to make the world a better place.