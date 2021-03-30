Fawad Chauhdry set to get information ministry in cabinet reshuffle





Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will likely get the Ministry of Information. Javed Khan can also get an important ministry.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan could induct new faces in the Federal Cabinet and change the portfolios of some ministers, The News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told the publication that the prime minister wants to present new faces to his team as he is unhappy with the performance of some ministers and has completed consultations for the changes.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran removed Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from his post as finance minister and tasked Hammad Azhar with leading the government’s efforts to reduce inflation.

The report says the changes in the Information, Power, Aviation, Economic Affairs and Kashmir committee have been reflected.

According to the sources, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar will be removed from his current post, while the oil and aviation ministries will be handed over to Shibli Faraz.

It was discussed that Fawad Chaudhry would be brought back to the Ministry of Information. Chaudhry, however, also wishes to retain charge of the Department of Science and Technology.

It was also decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could be split into two, giving information to a minister of state and disseminating information to a special assistant to the prime minister, sources told the newspaper.

Farrukh Habib is likely to be appointed Minister of State, while the Kashmir Committee could be handed over to Syed Fakhar Imam, taking it over from Shehryar Afridi.

The energy and oil portfolios are expected to be taken over from Omar Ayub. However, the expected changes are not yet finalized.

According to sources, the return of Faraz, Faisal Vawda and Usman Dar to the cabinet was also discussed at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, as he also deliberated on the reshuffle of advisers.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan could also be given an important ministry.

