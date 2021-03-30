Trump attacks Fauci and Birx after CNN documentary





Fauci said the decision to put everything together and develop a vaccine was the best decision I have ever made regarding an intervention as director of the institute, referring to his role at the National Allergy Institute. and infectious diseases. The agency’s vaccine research center helped develop a key element of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s ultimately successful shots.

But Faucis’ characterization drew Trump’s ire. In his statement on Monday, the ex-president called vaccines authorized for emergency use American vaccines, even though the first vaccine authorized in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration was developed by Turkish immigrants who founded BioNTech in Germany, and then worked with Pfizer to bring it to market. Pfizer, which makes the vaccine, has not received development money from the government.

Dr Fauci was unable to pressure the FDA to pass faster. I did it, and even the fake media know and report it, Trump said, even though Fauci, as director of NIAID, did not have the power to pressure the FDA to let her make such decisions.

Fauci also told CNN that Trumps ‘use of social media went against what the administrations’ response should have been. Birx also criticized the federal government’s inconsistent messages as the number one fault.

The thing that hit me like a punch in the chest was then all of a sudden he stood up and said: Free Virginia, Free Michigan, and I was like: Oh my God, what is happening here? Fauci told CNN, referring to a series of Trump tweets. It shocked me because it was such a jerk from what we were trying to do.

In his statement, Trump called Fauci the king of flip flops and moved the goalposts to make himself as good looking as possible, while adding that he was ignoring Fauci and Birx’s recommendations. Because the coronavirus was unknown to the world before the end of 2019, scientists and health officials battling the pandemic have frequently revised their advice as they learned more about the virus and the disease it causes. And an official who worked at Trump’s White House said the criticisms of the former president were irrelevant.

A little revisionist history of the former president. We’ve all had our issues with Fauci and his media marathons, but very few people, including President Trump, had anything negative to say about Dr Birx, the former White House official said.

Birx told CNN that the Trump administration could have done more to prevent hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 deaths in the United States. So far, nearly 550,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

I look at it this way the first time, we have an excuse. There were around 100,000 deaths from that initial wave, she said. All the others, in my opinion, could have been mitigated or significantly reduced.

Trump criticized Birx for not taking her own advice, citing a family trip she took the day after Thanksgiving, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans not to travel during the holidays. Birx later announced that she would be stepping down.

In the past, Birx has said she always thought about quitting the Trump administration because of the hyperpartisan nature of the workplace.

Dr Birx was a terrible medical adviser, which is why I rarely took his advice, Trump said in his statement.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Birx also spoke of a phone call she received from Trump after speaking publicly on CNN in August about the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone in the White House was shocked by this interview and the clarity with which I caused the outbreak, she said. I was called by the president. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear.

Trump denied that there had been a very difficult phone call and criticized Birx for his policies, which he said led us directly to depression caused by COVID.

Time proved me right, he said. I only kept Dr Fauci and Dr Birx because they worked for the US government for so long that it’s like a bad habit!

Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

