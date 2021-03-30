PDIP politician becomes chair of special committee on special Papua autonomy bill





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Members of the Indonesian Parliament of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDI-P) faction (PDIP) Komarudin Watubun was appointed Chairman of the Special Committee (Pansus) to discuss the Special Autonomy Bill (RUU Otsus) Papua. As chair of the special committee, Komaruddin was accompanied by Golkar Party faction member Agung Widiantoro, Party faction member Gerindra Yan Mandenas, and National Awakening Party faction member. (PKB) Martin Douw. “Congratulations, the agreement of the factions, nine factions, although at the beginning there were slight differences of opinion but entering the second stage, nine factions unanimously supported the leadership of the PDIP President Komarudin”, vice president of the Indonesian House of Representatives Azis Syamsuddin said Tuesday at the Senayan parliamentary complex (30/3).

With the appointment of this structure, Azis explained that the Special Committee for the Special Papua Self-Government Bill was officially functioning as of today. Azis also hopes that the special committee can immediately complete the discussion on Papua’s special autonomy, which will expire at the end of this year. According to him, the special committee will then discuss the entire list of inventory problems (DIM) with the government. “The bill already exists, it is only later in the DIM that will be the material, the process strategy to be discussed is one of the first to develop whether or not the special autonomy is maintained, the impact, ”he said. Golkar Party Vice Chairman continued, regarding the expansion process, the two districts, cities or provinces, as well as the development strategies and the four strategies in terms of improving the welfare of the Papuan people will also be discussed. by the Special Committee for the Special Papua Self-Government Bill. “Regarding the province of Papua, there are indeed problems that are developing to make the expansion of Papua, namely the addition of two provinces, but we did not reach an agreement because the project of The law has not been finalized. Will it happen? Yes, we are waiting for its development, “he said. For your information, Otsus Papua has been rejected by a number of elements of society. One of them, activist and former Commissioner of Komnas HAM from Papua, Natalius Pigai. Pigai called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to freeze the application of the Papua Special Autonomy Law No. 21 of 2001. According to Pigai, this policy is no longer relevant for the modern era in Papua, so it needs to be evaluated. In return, Pigai advised President Jokowi to issue a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu). “We recommend that President Joko Widodo suspend the implementation of the Papua Special Autonomy Law No. 21 of 2001 in 2021 before conducting negotiations with the Papuan people. Prior to the implementation of the negotiations, the government may issue a Perppu linked to Papua, “Pigai said. as quoted in a written statement from Tuesday (2/3). A wave of actions against the Papua Special Autonomy Bill has also taken place in a number of Indonesia’s easternmost islands, as well as by a number of student activists from there in a number of parts of the archipelago. (mts / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









