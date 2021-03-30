Wasim’s extension request decision hinges on PM appeal over Mani’s future – Newspaper





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended the request of its managing director Wasim Khan, who is asking for a one-year extension of his mandate, until Prime Minister Patron Imran Khan decides the future of the PCB chairman, Ehsan Manis, if he wishes to extend his term of office for three years. term ending in September of this year.

According to the contract signed with Wasim, the PCB can extend its mandate by one year before the end of its first mandate which ends in February 2022. The PCB had to decide on its extension in February 2021, which it did not. did not.

The PCB Board of Governors which met in Karachi last month discussed Wasims’ request for a one-year extension, but the PCB made no such announcement after the meeting.

However, Dawn learned that although BoG members somehow indicated to give Wasim an extension, common sense later prevailed as an opinion was developed to let Manis decide first. of the future by the customer. Mani gives the extension to Wasim while the former himself cannot get an extension as president of the PCB after September 2021.

In this likely scenario, the new PCB chairman might disagree with Wasim. Subsequently, many complications can arise if Wasim is not on the same page with the new PCB leader.

During his last interview with reporters in Lahore, Mani to a question about his extension gave a diplomatic response.

I almost achieved the goals I set for myself in September 2018 and if I am asked to continue [as PCB chief]”I’ll think about it and decide afterwards,” he said. I’ll have to see if I can bring something more or not because I’m not looking at the seat.

The media interview took place on February 20, just two days before the start of the sixth edition of the Pakistani Super League in Karachi. At that point, the president looked more confident as the PCB successfully hosted the South African team and the house won both the Test and T20 series against the Proteas. However, Mani n was unaware of the bad news in the store, which ultimately came in the form of postponement of PSL, the most successful brand in Pakistani cricket.

Due to poor administration in monitoring the SOPs set by the CNOC to deal with the Covid-19 challenge, the PSL was postponed halfway on March 4 while seven cases of Covid-19 were reported to the league. The postponement sparked massive criticism of the PSL’s mismanagement that put the PCB on its back.

Circles within the CCP believe that the Prime Minister will probably not ignore Mani and Wasim’s blunder in hosting PSL 6 matches.

Additionally, keeping the domestic cricket structure suspended for the past 18 months and ending departmental cricket abruptly are the main areas where PCB has received a lot of criticism.

On the pitch, the Pakistani squad also haven’t won any overseas series as the experience of giving Misbah-ul-Haq the dual job of head selector and head coach backfired. .

The current PCB regime has claimed that hosting the entire fifth PSL (2020 edition) in Pakistan and resuming the cricket test in Pakistan after a decade are some of its major achievements.

However, these do not appear to be great successes, as the former PCB leaderships led by Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi had re-established limited international cricket in Pakistan by hosting Kenya, Zimbabwe, World XI, Sri Lanka and the West Indies before Mani came to the country. PCB bar.

During Sethi’s time, some PSL-3 and 4 matches were held in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021 *

