Turkey ready to resume ambassadorial exchange with Israel, says Ankara official | JNS

Turkey has made it clear to Israel that, from its point of view, it is ready to send an ambassador to Tel Aviv once the Israeli government commits to handing in the measure simultaneously, a senior Turkish official said.Israel Hayom. The main point of contention between the two former allies remains the presence of senior Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

After years of controversial relations, Turkey recently changed its foreign policy towards the region in general and Israel in particular. In December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey wanted to improve relations with Israel. Our intelligence cooperation with Israel continues.

This came about three weeks after his close confidant, former Admiral Cihat Yayci, proposed a shared maritime border deal with Israel, which was first reported byIsrael Hayom.

The trend continued earlier this month, when Dr. Hakan Yurdakul, board member of the Turkish Presidency Committee for Economic Policy, attended a program-focused European Jewish Parliament conference renewed between the old allies.

Israel is not the only country in the Middle East with which Ankara wishes to rehabilitate and normalize its relations. In Ankaras’ efforts to normalize relations with Cairo, Turkish authorities on March 20 ordered Istanbul-based TV stations affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood to immediately stop broadcasting criticism of Egypt.

This could indicate that if Israel agrees to reestablish relations with Turkey, the Erdoans government could work, to some extent or another, to eliminate or stifle senior Hamas leaders residing in Istanbul. Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Contrary to Cairo’s official refusal to come close to Turkey, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while speaking at a Likud campaign event in Bat Yam on March 10, confirmed that Israel was committed in talks with Turkey on natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. During the event, Netanyahu also noted that Israel was holding fruitful talks with Egypt, Greece and Cyprus on the issue of gas export in Europe.

Turkey and Israel have never severed diplomatic relations, despite all the negative developments over the years, Karel Valansi, political analyst for theT24Turkish newspaper online, saysIsrael Hayom. The two countries have succeeded in separating economics and politics and have helped each other on humanitarian issues. Channels of dialogue are always open, so it is not easy for either country to abandon their relationship. With this, the relationship has suffered significantly, which means political will and confidence-building measures are needed for it to be rehabilitated, she said.

Bilateral relations between countries have always been sensitive vis-à-vis the Palestinians, added Valansi. At the same time, personal hostility between the two leaders is another limit.

Regarding Turkey’s foreign policy, Valansi said, Turkey’s growing isolation in the region and strained relations with the United States are the catalysts for Ankaras’ proposals to normalize relations with the United States. other countries in the region, including Israel.

According to Valansi, Israel will not ignore an opportunity to rehabilitate relations with Turkey, but it wants certainty regarding Turkey’s intentions. Turkey was once a vital economic, diplomatic and defense partner for Israel. With that, the situation today is different. As Turkish-Israeli relations waned, Israel strengthened its relations with many other countries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf. Ankaras’ support for Hamas, its growing interest in Jerusalem and its foreign policy changes mean that Israel must act with caution.

Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, an expert on contemporary Turkish politics and foreign policy, saidIsrael Hayom: The question is not whether or not Turkey wants to normalize its relations with Israel; that’s if he needs it and he does. Turkey’s immediate interests demand immediate changes in its foreign policy regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria. Iranian influence in the region is growing, and Turkey wants to curb this influence in Syria, just like Israel is doing. Meanwhile, Turkish-American relations are deteriorating day by day. Therefore, Ankara needs Jerusalem as a bridge to Washington in order to ease the pressure from the Biden administration.

As for obstacles on the road to normalization, Yanarocak said Turkey’s support for Hamas remains the most serious. But this is not an impossible task; Turkey can take the necessary steps to respond to Israeli demands on this matter. I think what happened with the Muslim Brotherhood could also happen with Hamas. However, the measures against the Muslim Brotherhood were only preliminary. Turkey can take important steps to convince Israel that its intentions are honest.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

