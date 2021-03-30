Australian business confidence at the highest level for over a decade





Driven by improving trading conditions, Australian business confidence is at its highest level since the start of 2010. Increased investment and hiring contributed to the rise.

NAB’s monthly business survey shows a 4-point rise in business confidence, up 16 index points in February, conditions returned to 15 index points, a multi-year high, after a drop in January.

All industries and states, excluding retail, reported gains, which contributed to a large increase in confidence.

This is a very positive survey result. Business conditions and confidence have both been at highs for several years and, most importantly, were starting to see an upward trend in corporate recruiting and investment activity, the NAB chief economist said, Alan Oster.

Oster said the companies report operating above average capacity levels. According to Oster, this indicates that the economy has likely already recovered to pre-COVID GDP levels in the first quarter of 2021. This, combined with the reduction in prices of rapid courier services in the wake of the pandemic, is good news for retailers nationwide.

Oster also clarified that the high level of confidence indicated that the economic recovery had strong momentum. He said that despite the decline in government support, businesses are confident that conditions will continue to improve.

The survey took into account the end of the JobKeeper grant, but economists said that doesn’t appear to be a problem for most companies.

After providing around $ 90 billion at the end of last year, the planned end of the program does not appear to be a concern, economist Josh WilliamsonCiti said.

Williamson notes that there are three sub-components of trading conditions: employment, profitability and trade and the survey shows solid increases in all three. Regarding JobKeeper, Williamson said employment conditions have been positive over the past three months and the trend evolution is a marked improvement.

In March 2020, business confidence fell to -66, the lowest level on record, but has been rising steadily since. Despite this, many businesses have seen the reverse of fortune from 2020. The pandemic has slowed industries and daily life, but businesses are not looking to thrive again. Victoria saw an improvement in trading conditions throughout the month to now be mainly in tune with New South Wales and Tasmania. Of all the states, Western Australia reported the strongest conditions and confidence.

With CAPEX reaching its highest level since August 2019, 8 index points, companies appear to be returning to investing. The combination of demand pressure and confidence appears to be translating into CAPEX intentions, said Catherine Birch, senior economist at ANZ.

Birch said that despite an initial lag, the economic outlook for 2021 is positive. In the fourth quarter GDP data, business investment had already started to recover. This well-received move was supported by tax measures such as the Temporary Total Spending.

Capacity utilization is also above its long-term average and pre-COVID levels. Encouragingly, capacity utilization is back to its highest level since mid-late 2019 at 81.8%, said Alan Oster.

Oster believes that if capacity utilization remains high, over the next few months we could see further increases in survey investment and employment indicators.

