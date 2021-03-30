All the progress of the accountability film





President Joko Widodo also commemorates National Cinema Day which falls today, Monday (3/30/2021). This was transmitted by uploading his official Instagram account. The number one in Indonesia began his expression by commemorating the figure of Usmar Ismail, the director of Blood & Prayer, whose work is considered a milestone in Indonesian cinema. Also read: Crazy Playing at ASEAN level! This Indonesian horror film screened simultaneously in 5 countries “Today, exactly 100 years ago, Indonesian cinema figure Usmar Ismail was born. Today, 71 years ago, for the first time, a film was produced by an Indonesian company and directed by Usmar Ismail, ”Jokowi wrote. March 30 marks the first day of filming for the movie Blood & Prayer which is now celebrated as National Film Day. Jokowi wants this story to be remembered as a reminder that the spirit of the Indonesian cinema world continues to burn even amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “That is why, even if this year Indonesia is shrouded in an atmosphere of pandemic, we will still remember the momentum of the birth of Indonesian films and make it a milestone in the rebirth of national films,” he said. he wrote. At the end of his writing, Jokowi added a deep message to his people. Namely about the country’s film industry, which is the responsibility of all levels of society. “The existence and progress of Indonesian cinema is not only the responsibility of the filmmakers, but it is the responsibility of all of us,” he said.

See the source of the article on Okezone Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Okezone. Everything about writing, photos, graphics, videos, and all article content is Okezone’s responsibility.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos