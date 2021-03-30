Textile ministry calls for resumption of cotton and yarn imports from India – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Textile Industry on Monday requested permission from the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee to lift the ban on importing cotton and cotton yarn from India in a lack of raw materials for the value-added textile sector, Dawn learned. official sources.

The import of these raw materials will lead to a partial resumption of trade relations with India since August 2019, when Pakistan officially downgraded its trade relations. The low-yielding cotton bales in the country paved the way for importation from India.

We have already submitted the summary to the CEC more than a week ago to lift the ban, an official said, adding that the coordinating committee’s decision will then be submitted to the federal cabinet for formal approval.

The government’s decision to consider lifting the ban in India has come as a great relief to the value-added textile sector looking to access cheap raw materials.

Currently, imports of cotton and yarn are permitted from all countries except India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, as head of the Ministry of Trade and Textile, has already approved the summary to be submitted to the CEC.

On August 9, 2019, Pakistan downgraded its trade relations with India in response to the recent decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution which granted occupied Kashmir special status. Bilateral trade has remained suspended since then.

In May 2020, Pakistan lifted the ban on importing drugs and raw materials from India to ensure there is no shortage of essential drugs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first step in rescinding the complete suspension of trade with India.

Speaking to Twitter, Trade Advisor Razak Dawood tweeted, A meeting was held with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, the rise in cotton yarn prices was discussed. He was supportive of value-added sectors and indicated that to ease the pressure on the wire and maintain the momentum of value-added exports.

All measures must be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn, including by land. A summary will be presented at the next ECC to ensure the availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months, the trade adviser said in another tweet.

Exporters appreciate the move

Meanwhile, the value-added textile industry hailed the governments’ decision. Appreciating this decision, the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association further urged the federal government to ensure the energy supply of the entire textile value chain at the initial tariff, gas $ 6.50 / mmBtu and electricity at $ 0.075 / kWh if he wanted to continue the momentum in textile exports.

It has been observed that fabric prices are increasing daily despite the fact that all looms are working and making a lot of cotton fleece, he added.

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association President Khurram Mukhtar said in a tweet that importing raw cotton, yarn and gray fabrics from India will close the gap between demand and demand. offer. This will allow Pakistani exporters to continue their growth momentum, he said.

Currently, commodity hoarding and speculation is at its peak, Mukhtar said.

Pakistani exports to India fell 89% to $ 2.085 million this year from $ 19.738 million in 8th fiscal 2020. Exports to India fell 90.8% to $ 28.644 million in FY20 vs. $ 311.958 million on FY19.

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021 *

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos