Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invokes MGR, Jayalalithaa’s legacy, attacks DMK and Congress over dynasty politics





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a campaign rally in Dharmapuram, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The public meeting was also attended by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Chief Deputy Minister O Panneerseelvam. While addressing the massive rally, Pm Modi invoked the legacy of MGR and J Jayalalithaa and attacked the DMK-Congress combination of women’s issues. PM Narendra Modi Rally in Tamil Nadu: Highlights We in the NDA are inspired by the thoughts and ideals of the great Andal and Avvaiyar … We believe that the progress of society is not complete without the empowerment of women. This is why all of our programs aim to strengthen our Nari Shakti – PM The Prime Minister accused Congress and the DMK of never allowing businesses to grow. He further accused local leaders on both sides of engaging in “money-raising”. Inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa Ji, we want to empower Tamil Nadu farmers, poor people, youth and women – PM Modi The prime minister criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, saying the two parties only believe in dynasty politics. “On the one hand, the NDA has our development program … on the other hand, Congress and DMK have their own dynasty program. Their leaders’ speeches have nothing positive to offer … They hardly speak of their own vision or their work … All they do is put others down and spread lies “- PM PM Modi said the AIADMK and BJP government will strengthen connectivity and create opportunities in Tamil Nadu. India is very proud of the culture of Tamil Nadu. One of the happiest times of my life was when I got the chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations – PM Election in Tamil Nadu: BJP and AIADMK quarrel together The Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly election will take place on April 6, 2021. The Election Commission will announce the Tamil Nadu election results on May 2. Tamil Nadu’s election is witness to a bitter struggle between the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the DMK-Congress. While the BJP fielded candidates in 20 Assembly constituencies, AIADMK is running with 178 seats. This is the first assembly election to be held in the southern state after the death of former AIADMK Supreme Leader J Jayalalithaa. Constituency of candidates P Saravanan Madurai North

G Pandurangan Virudhunagar

D Kuppuram Ramanathapuram

L Murugan Dharapuram

H Raja Karaikudi

P Selbvam Harbor wines

Khushboo Sundar thousand lights

Dr. Periyasamy Tittakudi

Poondi S Venkatesan Thiruvaiyaru

Nainar Nagendran Tirureiveli

Mr. Gandhi Nagercoli

P Ramesh Colachel

Dr C Nagesh Kumar Thalli

Bhojarajan Udhagamandalam

R Jayaseelan Vilavancode

S Thanigaivel Tiruvannamalai

Kalivarathan Tirukkoyilur

Dr CK Saraswathi Modakkurichi

Vanathi Srinivasan Coimbatore South

An Annamalai Arvakurichi







