bne IntelliNews – Biden invites Putin, Xi to first major climate talks





In a meaningful gesture, US President Joe Biden invited his rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China to virtual US climate talks. The forum will be held virtually from April 22 to 23. Earth Day is April 22. Some 40 invitations to the leaders of the main countries of the world, as well as to countries like Bangladesh which are particularly at risk because of their low altitude, were sent by the White House on Friday. The United States hopes the talks will shape and accelerate the fight against climate change. Biden has made the climate crisis a central issue for his new administration. He entered the White House for a four-year term in January and said he would seek re-election. The invitations to Putin and Xi are important. The two are Biden’s global rivals. If Putin or Xi attend, Biden will have to walk a fine line diplomatically, given allegations of Russian interference in the US election and China’s human rights violations, among others. China is the world’s largest emitter of CO2, followed by the United States. Russia is fourth, although it is only the 11e largest economy based on GDP globally. China is the world’s second largest economy after the United States. The Biden administration will unveil an aggressive new CO2 emissions target at the summit. A similar forum was hosted by former Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, but Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump is a climate denier and held no talks on the global climate during his four years in office. . Biden contacted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU member states late last week about the summit. On Monday, he had not yet contacted Putin and Xi, whose countries are not considered allies of the United States. The forum hosted by the United States will test Bidens’ ability to work with other countries. Trump took the United States off the world stage with his America First campaign. Trump even pulled the United States out of the UN’s Paris climate agreement in 2015 as one of his first actions. Biden ordered the United States to return on his first day in office in January. COP 26, the UN climate talks, will be held in Glasgow, UK, in November.







