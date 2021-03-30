Donald Trump Uses New Website To Rewrite His Presidency History | Donald trump





Donald Trump has launched a new website celebrating his time as President of the United States, which includes a very selective account of the history of his tenure.

45office.com is touted as a platform for his supporters to stay in touch and a place where Trump will continue his first campaign in the United States.

The centerpiece of the site is an 885-word story of the Trump presidency, listing the accomplishments of what she describes as the most extraordinary political movement in history.

Sparing any of the blushing strengths, he says he has dethroned political dynasties, defeated the Washington establishment, and defeated virtually every entrenched power structure.

History omits, however, several important moments of Trump’s presidency.

On the economy, the site says: President Trump ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth, job creation, rising wages and booming incomes. Trump has often described his administration as building the largest economy in our country’s history, a claim repeatedly denied. He also fails to note that during last year’s pandemic, the US economy suffered one of its worst financial crashes.

The United States has recorded the world’s highest coronavirus death toll on Trumps Watch, but the website describes its handling of the pandemic as successful, saying: When the coronavirus plague arrived from China, afflicting all countries around the world, President Trump acted early and decisively. He forgets to mention that Trump actually described the coronavirus as a problem that will go away five times in March 2020, even as the number of cases increased.

A screenshot of Donald Trumps’ new website. Photography: Donald Trump official website

The fact that Trump became the first US president in history to face impeachment trials in Congress twice is also missing. And that he was the first American president to lose the popular vote twice. Hillary Clinton got 2.8 million more votes than Trump in 2016, and Joe Bidens’ 2020 margin of victory was even greater, with 7 million votes.

He also does not mention that he became the first major world leader to be banned from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter while in power after believing he had used their sites to cite an insurgency. . The Capitol riot, which resulted in the loss of five lives, is also not worth mentioning.

The website homepage boasts that Donald J. Trump’s office is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump administration, while advancing America’s first agenda.

He also promises that through civic engagement and public activism, Donald J. Trump’s office will strive to inform, educate and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a true American future.

Trump retains significant influence over the Republican Party despite his loss in the 2020 election and has hinted at a possible presidential race in 2024. He has also started actively supporting Republican candidates who may be able to topple other party members. that Trump believes he was disloyal to him by failing to support his baseless allegations of election fraud last year.

In an interview with Fox News this month, Jason Miller, former Trump campaign spokesperson, said that following his Twitter and Facebook bans, Trump would launch his own social media platform in the next months.

