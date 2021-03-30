World leaders unite to urgent call for international pandemic treaty – world





25 heads of government and international agencies meet for extraordinary joint appeal

New treaty would mean high-level political action needed to protect the world from future health crises (Geneva) – March 30, 2021: The international community should work together “on a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty” to build a more robust global health architecture that will protect future generations, said the comment published today in several newspapers around the world. “There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can face this threat on its own, ”the leaders said in their article. “The question is not whether, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to effectively predict, prevent, detect, assess and respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated manner. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. The main objective of a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty would be to foster a comprehensive and multisectoral approach to build national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. It is an opportunity for the world to come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that goes beyond this crisis. According to the article, the treaty “would be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organization, calling on other relevant organizations essential to this effort, in support of the principle of health for all.” Existing global health instruments, in particular the International Health Regulations, underpin such a treaty, ensuring a solid and proven foundation on which we can build and improve. “ The commentary was signed by JV Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; António Luís Santos da Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy; Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania; Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Angela Merkel, German Chancellor; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea; Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile; Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago; Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Kais Saied, President of Tunisia; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Erna Solberg, Norway’s first miniser; Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. Note to media: Journalists are invited to attend a virtual conference at 1000 CEST on Tuesday, March 30, devoted to the proposed international treaty on the pandemic. The press conference will be held jointly with the President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel, and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Join the WHO press conference: https://who-e.zoom.us/j/94949272803 Password: 758892 By telephone: Webinar ID: 949 4927 2803 Numeric code for telephone: 758892 International numbers available: https://who-e.zoom.us/u/aeeIxqQYmZ Media contacts: [email protected]

