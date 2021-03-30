Politics
TN activist Mugilan, other detained for trying to show PM Modi the black flag
#GoBackModi also followed the trend ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to campaign for NDA candidates in Tamil Nadu.
Police arrested social activist Mugilan on Tuesday for his attempt to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi a black flag ahead of his visit to Dharapuram for the election campaign. Minutes before his detention, Mugilan asked: Will they arrest me if I show a black flag for the Prime Minister’s visit?
He also shouted the slogan, Black Flag for Modi! Black flag for Modi! To stop is an oppression! Besides Muglian, Tamil Nadu police arrested several protesters across the state who were displaying a black flag ahead of the prime minister’s visit. In Dharapuram, farmers holding black balloons and protesting the prime minister’s visit were also arrested. .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to Pondicherry to campaign, and Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed before the visit. The Pondicherry government also declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over Union territory as part of security measures ahead of the prime minister’s visit on Tuesday.
In an order, District Magistrate Purva Garg said: “An order under Article 144 CrPc has been tightened throughout the Pondicherry region to ban the theft of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles for two days dated March 29 and 30. “
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is organizing rallies in the three regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Dharapuram and campaign for the NDA candidates, including BJP candidate Dharapuram and Party State Unity Chairman L Murugan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Deputy Minister O Panneerselvam, as well as several ministers and AIADMK members are expected to attend the campaign in Tamil Nadu.
After the meeting, the Prime Minister will leave for Pondicherry to campaign at AFT Thidal for the NR Congress and BJP candidates.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to face Assembly polls on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.
