Historic IEA-Indonesia Energy Transition Alliance will pave the way for a sustainable energy future





IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol and Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif today announced the establishment of IEA-Indonesia for Energy Transition, marking a sea change in the ambition of Indonesia’s energy transition. The Alliance strengthens collaboration between Indonesia and the IEA to address the emerging energy challenges of our time – both in Indonesia and internationally. It serves as a framework for working together to support policy development, accelerate Indonesia’s energy transition and mobilize high-level political commitment. The Alliance will enable the IEA and Indonesia to forge new partnerships and launch new lines of work to support Indonesia’s international energy leadership. The IEA has worked closely with the Indonesian government since 2015, and the Agency’s clean energy transition program has reinforced this commitment. With the support of this IEA program, Indonesia is launching in 2021 new presidential priorities on renewable energy and clean energy technologies, as well as a new national energy strategy and road map. In 2022, Indonesia will take over the presidency of the G20. And in 2023, he will assume the presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During this critical period of policy change and international leadership for Indonesia, a key imperative is to ensure that economies around the world recover from the Covid-19 crisis in a sustainable and resilient manner. Indonesian President Joko Widodo underscored the importance his government attaches to this historic initiative, announcing that it “supports Indonesia’s Alliance with the International Energy Agency to ensure the transformation to clean energy. and renewable ”. From 2021, the Alliance will support the IEA’s continued support for Indonesia’s energy transition and economic modernization – including upgrading the electricity system, deploying renewable energies, implementing energy efficiency and the strengthening of energy investments. “As Indonesia emerges from the Covid-19 crisis and takes major steps to grow its economy and modernize its energy sector, the decisions it makes over the next few years will have a major impact on regional energy trends. and global, ”said Dr Birol, IEA Executive Director. “I am very happy to launch this new alliance with Minister Tasrif and honored to have the support of President Joko Widodo in this important endeavor.” The Alliance aims to make progress in 2021 to improve the conditions for strengthening both the IEA and broader international support for Indonesia’s energy ambitions. This will be underpinned by the IEA’s unique position within the G20, enabling it to support the Indonesian Presidency in 2022. All of these processes will in turn inform and strengthen the planning and shaping of Indonesia’s priorities as President. of ASEAN in 2023. “Indonesia has set ambitious renewable energy targets outlined in energy transition policies and major national strategies, including the Grand National Energy Strategy,” said Mr. Tasrif, Indonesian Minister of Energy. ‘Energy and Mineral Resources. “The IEA has been a key partner of Indonesia for years, helping Indonesia achieve these goals – and I am pleased that the IEA is stepping up this support through the IEA-Indonesia Energy Transition Alliance to help to achieve these objectives. ” At the heart of the IEA-Indonesia collaboration on energy transitions is the IEA’s commitment to engage with key partner governments on energy policy priorities. Since Indonesia became an IEA Association country in 2015, bilateral cooperation has strengthened in a wide range of fuels and technologies, covering areas such as digitization, implementation of technology, investment conditions, and policy and regulatory support. With a population of over 270 million people spread over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by mid-century. Its young population, abundant natural resources, vast untapped renewable energy potential and the president’s ambition to modernize its energy sector place Indonesia in a prime position to become a major player in the future of energy. global. The IEA is leading clean energy transitions globally through its position as an authority as a trusted source of world-class data, analysis and policy recommendations – and through its work on the ground to help governments turn policies into action. / Public publication. This material is from the original organization and may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

