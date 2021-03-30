Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa meets Wang Yi





On March 29, 2021 local time, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain met and entertained State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Hamad. Wang Yi said China still maintains that all countries, big or small, are equal. China appreciates the positive progress of Sino-Bahraini relations over the years and is willing to work with Bahrain to set a good example of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit between large and small countries. China strongly supports Bahrain in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and stability and looks forward to seeing Bahrain play a positive role in maintaining regional peace. China appreciates Bahrain’s strong support on matters relating to China’s core interests. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Bahrain on politics, economy and trade, and people-to-people exchanges, promote friendly cooperation with the times, benefit the peoples of the two countries, and promote peace and peace. regional development. China will continue to provide support and assistance to Bahrain in the fight against COVID-19 to the best of its ability. Wang Yi stressed that great attention should be paid to the tendency to politicize human rights issues. Certain Western forces frequently interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and destabilize other countries under the pretext of human rights issues, which sullies the value of human rights. All countries should work together to oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries and safeguard the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations and the basic standards governing international relations. Large countries should play a leading role in this regard. China stands ready to show solidarity and coordinate with Bahrain and other developing countries to safeguard their common interests, their right to development, and international equity and justice. Hamad asked Wang Yi to convey his best regards and cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping. Hamad said the two countries have established mutual trust and achieved fruitful cooperation, and Bahrain appreciates China’s support for its nation-building. Bahrain stands ready to deepen bilateral relations and looks forward to strengthening political and economic cooperation with China. As one of the first countries to cooperate with China in the phase 3 trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Bahrain hopes to deepen its vaccine cooperation with China. Bahrain admires China’s achievements, opposes a narrow definition of human rights, and subscribes to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Bahrain supports China’s efforts to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and maintain peace and development in the region and around the world. The two sides also held an in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest. On the same day, Wang Yi also met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and held talks with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

