Umer Rehman is a young model working in the fashion industry. The emerging model brought honor to his country when it became UNICEF’s most coveted Glory of Country Award 2020 in recognition of his philanthropic contribution for the good of society. After entering the fashion world, designer Ashar Naqvi approached him via Facebook for a shoot. It turned out to be a huge success and later his mentor Yasu Hameed brought him a series of notable projects which helped him solidify his position as a mainstream model. After signing up with a talent agency, Umer did TVCs for big brands like McDonalds, Jazz, Himalaya Herbal, Vava Car, Bank Alfalah, FoodPanda to name a few. As for the fashion shoots, it was featured for Amir Adnan, Deepak & Fahad, Amir Khan, followed by brand approvals for High Street, Diners, Edge Republic to name a few. Now Umer can’t wait to become an actor, but he’s just waiting for a hard-hitting role to make that transition. Lets know the likes and dislikes of this young model

You! What is your claim to the fame project?

The commercial where I shared the screen with Ayeza Khan, shot in the United Arab Emirates.

You! What is your greatest strength?

My mothers pray and my optimism keeps me from going off the rails.

You! Who do you attribute your success to?

My mentor, Yasu Hamid, who became my pillar of support and held my hand when I really needed a job to establish myself in the industry.

You! Something that you are strongly possessive of:

My career and the goals I set in life.

You! What is your most precious moment?

When I received the 2020 UNICEF Glory of Country Award in recognition of my contribution to philanthropic causes.

You! Something you would like to remember

Unconditional support from my friend Yasir and photographer Imran Khan in my career and my life. Without their help and guidance, I couldn’t have come this far.

You! Something you love about yourself:

I am always my heart and that is why no matter how busy I am, I make myself available for all kinds of philanthropic endeavor. It is because in this work lies my real contentment.

You! When you feel bad you prefer

I prefer a cup of tea and be with myself.

You! How to let off steam?

If something goes against my rulebook, I control my anger by doing dumbbells in the gym or doing a brisk run.

You! Your worst nightmare:

It would be if I didn’t follow my fitness regimen.

You! Your definition of love:

Love is a fact at the beginning and it becomes a relatable theory at the end. It is not an obsession or an illusion as it exists in desire and appreciation.

You! You like girls who are:

Those who know how to behave with lan.

You! You are excited by:

Beauty with brains and good conversation.

You! Do you like marriage, arranged or single?

I would probably prefer to be single.

You! Your teenage crush:

Aishwarya Rai.

You! Someone you would like to dine with:

Hania Amir |

You! You want to be able to:

I would like to be able to go back in time, change things and reconcile myself rationally.

You! Do you have any regrets?

Due to the pandemic, the UNICEF event was postponed, and I was unable to travel to Sri Lanka, for the big event, where I was supposed to receive my UNICEF award.

You! A message for our readers:

To bring about positive change, we must have values ​​of caring and empathy, and make an effort to live meaningful lives.

Photograph by Imran Khan

