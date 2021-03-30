Report: Turkey wants to exchange ambassadors with Israel

YERUSHALAYIM –

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (Presidential press office / document via REUTERS)

Turkey on Monday informed Israel that it is ready to send an ambassador to Tel Aviv once the Israeli government agrees to deliver the measure simultaneously, a senior Turkish official said. Yisrael Hayom. The main point of contention between the two former allies remains the presence of senior Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

After years of controversial relations, Turkey recently changed its foreign policy towards the region in general and Israel in particular. In December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that “Turkey wants to improve its relations with Israel. Our intelligence cooperation with Israel continues. This came about three weeks after his close confidant, former Admiral Cihat Yayci, proposed a shared maritime border agreement with Israel, which was first reported by Israel Hayom.

The trend continued earlier this month, when Dr Hakan Yurdakul, a board member of the Turkish Presidency’s Economic Policy Committee, attended a European Jewish Parliament conference focused on a renewed agenda among alumni. allies.

Israel is not the only country in the Middle East with which Ankara wishes to rehabilitate and normalize its relations. In Ankara’s efforts to normalize relations with Cairo, Turkish authorities on March 20 ordered Istanbul-based news channels affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood to immediately stop broadcasting criticism of Egypt. This could indicate that if Israel agrees to reestablish relations with Turkey, Erdogan’s government could work, to some extent or another, to remove or stifle senior Hamas leaders residing in Istanbul. Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Contrary to Cairo’s official refusal to approach Turkey, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, while speaking at a Likud campaign event in Bat Yam on March 10, confirmed that Israel was “engaged. in talks with Turkey ‘on natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. At the event, the prime minister also noted that Israel was holding fruitful talks with Egypt, Greece and Cyprus on the issue of exporting gas to Europe.

“Turkey and Israel have never severed diplomatic relations, despite all the negative events over the years,” said Karel Valansi, political analyst for Turkish online newspaper T24. Yisrael Hayom. “The two countries have succeeded in separating economics and politics and have helped each other on humanitarian issues. Channels of dialogue are always open, so it is not easy for either country to abandon their relationship. With this, the relationship has suffered considerably, which means that political will and confidence-building measures are needed “for it to be rehabilitated,” she said.

“Bilateral relations between countries have always been sensitive vis-à-vis the Palestinians,” added Valansi. “At the same time, personal hostility between the two leaders is another limit.”

As for Turkey’s foreign policy, Valansi said, “Turkey’s growing isolation in the region and strained relations with the United States are the catalysts for Ankara’s proposals to normalize relations with other countries. of the region, including Israel.

According to Valansi, “Israel will not ignore an opportunity to rehabilitate relations with Turkey, but it wants certainty regarding Turkey’s intentions. Turkey was once a vital economic, diplomatic and defense partner for Israel. With that, the situation today is different. As Turkish-Israeli relations waned, Israel strengthened its relations with many other countries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf. Ankara’s support for Hamas, its growing interest in Jerusalem, and its changing foreign policy all mean that Israel must act with caution.

Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, an expert on contemporary Turkish politics and foreign policy, said Yisrael Hayom: “The question is not whether Turkey wants to normalize its relations with Israel or not, it is whether it should do it – and it does. Turkey’s immediate interests demand immediate changes in its foreign policy regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria. Iran’s influence in the region is growing, and Turkey wants to curb this influence in Syria, just like Israel is. Meanwhile, Turkish-American relations are deteriorating day by day. Therefore, Ankara needs Jerusalem as a “bridge” to Washington in order to ease the pressure from the Biden administration. “

As for obstacles on the road to normalization, Yanarocak said Turkey’s support for Hamas remains the most serious. “But this is not an impossible task – Turkey can take the necessary steps to meet Israel’s demands on this matter. I think what happened with the Muslim Brotherhood could also happen with Hamas. However, the measures against the Muslim Brotherhood were only preliminary. Turkey can take important steps to convince Israel that its intentions are honest. “

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.