UK Covid Live: Boris Johnson trusts the roadmap





T The post-coronavirus world must work to protect the health of future generations and deal with future pandemics in a highly coordinated manner, said leaders, including Boris Johnson. The prime minister and 23 other world leaders, including French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, called for a pandemic treaty in a letter published in newspapers around the world. Mr Johnson said Britons must remain humble in the face of nature and continue to act with caution to prevent the spread of the virus. But he expressed optimism about the government’s plans to get out of the lockdown, saying: I don’t see anything in the data at the moment that would take us off the roadmap. Key points Live updates Show the latest updates

1617102863 A better Scottish deployment than we dared hope for, says Sturgeon The rollout of the Scotlands vaccine has been better than we could have hoped for, said Nicola Sturgeon. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2.5 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while nearly 340,000 people had received a second dose. Addressing the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said: These numbers confirm the very good progress of the past three months. The progress of the immunization program is, at least, better than what we would have dared to hope back at the end of the year. 1617102420 More than a quarter of people did not show up yesterday for a jab in Swansea More than a quarter of those scheduled to receive their Covid vaccine on Monday in Swansea did not show up, according to the local health board. The Swansea Bay University Health Council said 28% of its patients missed their scheduled appointments. Figures from Public Health Wales for Monday showed a total of 1,400,750 first doses have now been given in Wales – an increase of 13,167 from the previous day. He added that 416,862 second doses were also given, an increase of 4,199. 1617098215 Weekly Covid deaths below 1,000 for the first time since October ONS Recorded weekly deaths involving coronaviruses in England and Wales fell below 1,000 and to the lowest level since October, figures show. There were 963 recorded deaths in England and Wales during the week ending March 19, when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is the lowest number since the week ending Oct. 16 and the first time the weekly death toll has fallen below 1,000 since the following week. The figure is down 36% from the total in previous weeks, with around one in 11 deaths (9.3%) recorded in the past week mentioning the coronavirus on the death certificate. The latest figures bring the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK to more than 150,000. 1617095361 Poland has outbreak of Covid cases before shock against England Poland’s preparations for their World Cup qualification against England have suffered a further blow after reporting two more positive cases of the coronavirus. Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Pitkowski contracted Covid-19 in the final round of testing ahead of Wednesday’s game at Wembley. Polish Football Association media manager Jakub Kwiatkowski also tested positive. Kwiatkowski tweeted: The Polish national team underwent further tests for the presence of coronavirus. Unfortunately, the results of Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Pitkowski are positive. Since Krychowiak is a recovering man, we have started discussions with UEFA to clarify the situation and admit the game. 1617095317 Dance teachers disguised as coronavirus test amuse Covid officers A dance teacher who has to send a photo of his negative coronavirus test twice a week to be allowed to work amused the Covid officers by taking a creative approach to the task. Philip Joel, from Finchley in north London, is a choreographer, but also teaches dance at colleges around London, and must send the photos to show his employer that he is free from Covid. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Pennsylvania The 33-year-old has made a habit of positioning himself alongside the test in a variety of poses and costumes to keep the task interesting for everyone involved. He told the PA News Agency: I figured I would make this a little more interesting for them, so that they could see me with the test and maybe laugh a little that day, because I can’t imagine seeing hundreds of tests a week, that’s it. a lot of pleasure. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Pennsylvania 1617093018 Don’t forget the risks of Covid after a few drinks in the sun, warns an expert Communicable disease expert Dr Bharat Pankhania, clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, warned of the risks of catching the coronavirus if individuals enter other people’s homes at social events in violation of the foreclosure rules. 1617090254 Boris Johnson thanks Sir Lenny Henry for his letter to get black Britons vaccinated 1617089402 Separate jabs older than three weeks probably well, according to Novavax Jab investigator Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator of the Novavax trial in the UK and director of the Vaccine Institute at St Georges, University of London, said that separating doses between doses for more than three weeks, the interval studied in the try would be nice. The jab, which is being evaluated by UK regulators, has been tested on participants who received the second dose three to four weeks after the first. When asked if it would still be effective if the second dose was delayed for up to 12 weeks, as UK authorities have decided will be the case with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, Professor Heath told Sky News The answer is we don’t know because we haven’t looked in studies where the two doses were separated by more than three to four weeks. Based on basic immunological principles, I think it probably would. He added: We know from other vaccines that we can lengthen the interval between doses and do so with confidence. So if we needed it for this vaccine, I’m sure extending that range would be nice from an effectiveness standpoint. He added that those involved in the trial are keen to see the jab approved and implemented quickly across the UK. 1617087697 Covid cases in London by borough as infection rates drop among those over 60 Health chiefs believe cases will increase as the lockdown is eased, but they don’t expect hospitalizations and deaths to increase at the same rate due to the vaccination rollout. 1617086616 WHO is still looking for the origin of Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, said it was notoriously difficult to find the origins of a virus. Finding the origins of a virus when trying to explain where a disease came from is notoriously difficult, he told BBC Radio 4s Today. We don’t know the precise origins of HIV, we don’t know the precise origins of Ebola, and it will take a long time to find the precise origins of Covid-19. We were on our way, we got four hypotheses, we were testing them all. The research to be done is known. He added: It always takes a lot longer than people think to figure out where these things are coming from.

