The well-being of small farmers is the priority of NDAs: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was the welfare of small farmers. The Center has launched reforms that will free small farmers from the pressures of intermediaries. Measures such as the soil health card, Kisan credit cards and the e-NAM program aim to empower them. Guided by the mantra of drop no more harvest, we are helping farmers transform the way they grow. The old irrigation structures are being repaired. New ones are under construction, he said. The Center launched the Jal Jeevan mission. The aim is to provide water to all households, he said at a campaign rally in Dharapuram, from where Tamil Nadu BJP chairman L. Murugan is running for the election. Assembly of Tamil Nadu. Inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa Ji, we want to empower the farmers, poor people, youth and women of Tamil Nadu. We want to strengthen connectivity and create opportunities here. The NDA family asks for your blessings. We want to offer a full development inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa ji, he said. Group of toys Tamil Nadu will have a Toy Group that will lead the way in making top quality toys for the world, Modi said. The Center is committed to doing everything possible to help businesses and businesses develop here. He made a lot of reforms last year. A production-related incentive program was introduced last December. The arrival of a defense corridor in Tamil Nadu will bring many benefits to the people of the state, he said. Beginning his speech by saying, Vetri Vel, Veera Vel, Vetri Vetri Vetri Vel (Vel is the spear of Lord Murugans), Modi said that India is very proud of the culture of Tamil Nadu. One of the happiest times of my life was when I had the chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations, he said. While the NDA has a development program, Congress and the DMK have their own dynasty program. The speeches of their leaders have nothing positive to offer. They hardly speak of their own vision or their work. All they do is put others down and spread lies, Modi said. Crimes Against Women Taking a search of DMK chief A Raja for his offensive remarks against TN chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Modi said these days Congress and the DMK have launched their obsolete 2-G missile, which is clearly targeting women of Tamil Nadu. A few days ago, this missile was launched by the UPA with a clear order to attack the Nari Shakti of Tamil Nadu. Today, Congress and the DMK insulted the respected Mother of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadus. God forbid, if they come to power they will insult many other women in Tamil Nadu, he said. I mean Congress and DMK please control your party leaders. The people of Tamil Nadu write everything down. They will never tolerate insulting women in the state, he added. Never forget March 25, 1989. In the Assembly, how did the deputies of the DMK treat Amma Jayalalithaa ji? In their rule, crimes against women are on the rise. DMK and Congress will not guarantee the empowerment of women. In their rule, crimes against women are on the rise, he said. In his speech, AIADMK coordinator Palaniswami said the prime minister will take steps to implement the Cauvery-Godavari interconnection project.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos