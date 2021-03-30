Politics
China approves Hong Kong electoral overhaul
March 30 (UPI) – China’s top legislature on Tuesday unanimously approved controversial and sweeping amendments to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system to reduce the number of elected officials in the former British colony.
Managed by the Chinese state Xinhua The news agency reported that the National People’s Congress standing committee approved the two 167-0 amendments and were promulgated by President XI Jinping.
the first amendment reduced the number of elected officials to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, known as LegCo, from 35 to 20 while allowing the city’s chief executive to appoint 40 members and another 30 to be filled by business representatives. Overall, the number of seats is increased from 70 to 90. The National Security Police will also conduct background checks on candidates to ensure they comply with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.
the second amendment strengthens the Beijing-controlled Election Committee from 300 to 1,500 members, which has been tasked with electing the city’s general manager.
Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s only delegate to the standing committee and Beijing supporter, said in a video that the electoral committee modification was made to “depoliticize” the advisory council and prevent it from being infiltrated by “the anti-Chinese forces., “the Hong Kong Free Press reported.
After the committee approved the amendments, Executive Director Carrie Lam reiterated his support for them, saying their goal is to improve the city’s electoral system to ensure the so-called patriots rule Hong Kong.
When asked if anyone could still show up, she said they could as long as they pledged allegiance to Hong Kong and its government framework One country, two systems it has been operating in since returning to the United States. Beijing power in 1997 under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
“For people who have different political beliefs, who are more inclined to more democracy, or who are more conservative, who belong to the left or belong to the right, as long as they meet this very basic and fundamental requirement, I don’t see why they couldn’t run for office, ”she said.
However, Western nations and human rights activists accuse China of trampling on the ideal of one country, two systems with this legislation.
“The details of Beijing’s electoral reforms for Hong Kong have been announced and it is clear that this is the end of the city’s democratic dream,” Hong Kong Watch said in A declaration Tuesday. “Less than a quarter of the seats in LegCo will be democratically elected and each candidate will be shortlisted.”
The amendments were approved on Tuesday after being passed unanimously by the National People’s Congress earlier this month, sparking anger among Western leaders and human rights activities with Britain, claiming that the ruling made China non-compliant with its joint Sino-British agreement.
“This is part of a model designed to harass and stifle all critical voices in Chinese politics and it is the third violation of the joint statement in less than nine months,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in A declaration.
Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong before his return to China, said after the amendments were announced earlier this month that the overhaul “destroyed” the government framework that promised the city at least 50 years of autonomy by relation to the continent.
“The Chinese Communist Party has once again shown the world that it cannot be trusted,” Patten wrote in A declaration. “It is a continuing and brutal danger to all who believe in free and open societies.”
Tuesday’s move is expected to further damage relations with the Western world as the United States and other countries imposed punitive sanctions on China for its treatment of Hong Kong.
After the National People’s Congress passed the amendments, the US State Department sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials whom it accused of undermining the city’s autonomy.
The amendments follow Beijing’s imposition of a draconian national security law on Hong Kong in response to mass pro-democracy protests that rocked the city for about a year in 2019.
