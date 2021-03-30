It’s Jokowi’s New Initiative for Indonesian Citizens to Win Nobel Prizes





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a limited meeting on the topic of national talent management at Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace complex, in Jakarta. In the closed-door meeting, the government agreed to immediately implement the National Talent Management Policy, which is part of Jokowi’s election promise. “We are preparing a big project to ensure the establishment of a national talent management,” said Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa at a press conference after a limited meeting, Tuesday (3/30/2021). National Talent Management is the government step to increase the productivity and competitiveness of Indonesia’s human resources. Later, the national talent management will focus on three main areas. First, research and innovation. Suharso said the government will try to make the country’s children who have the potential to become the next generation of experts in the field of research. “Who knows that we can win a Nobel Prize, a Lasker Prize and various prizes which become international recognition of a nation,” he said. Second, it is the field of art and culture. Suharso said Indonesia’s arts and culture industry has shown its existence overseas by winning a number of awards. “In music, for example, in several countries, we have received awards, and I think it’s a matter of pride. So talent management is about managing the extraordinary that our citizens have in order to arouse national pride, ”he explained. Finally, it is the field of sport. The government will seek to train the country’s children to be at the forefront of the Olympics, the world’s largest sporting event. “Mainly 14 Olympic sports in which we played, for example badminton, weightlifting, track and field, rowing, swimming, gymnastics, taekwondo,” he explained. Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said the current government’s goal is to find talented talent who can make Indonesia proud on the international stage. “The point is, the state is there to take care of Indonesian children with higher talents,” Moeldoko said. So far, the government has not decided on the national talent management in the institutional structure of government. However, in a limited meeting there are three options related to this. First, national talent management will take the form of a working group. Second, national talent management can be autonomous as an independent institution, and the third is placed in a related institution or ministry. “At the Ministry of Education and Culture, there is also a place for talent search institutions. Will it be optimized there, we will keep discussing it again, ”he explained.



[Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



