Senator Ali Zafar to defend Imran in defamation case – Pakistan





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hired Senator Lawyer Syed Ali Zafar as his new lawyer to defend him in the 10 billion rupee libel lawsuit filed by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasir Hayat resumed the prosecution hearing on Monday, an associate filed attorney Zafar’s power of attorney on behalf of PM Khan.

However, the court ordered the lawyer to personally present his power of attorney at the next hearing. The court also asked counsel to present answers to the trial and various requests for months. The hearing was adjourned until April 6.

Previously, lawyers Pir Masood Chishti and Babar Awan represented the Prime Minister in the pending trial for four years.

At the previous hearing, Khan’s lawyer had agreed in writing that at the next hearing arguments would be made and no further adjournments would be requested.

Libel action says Imran Khan started making false and malicious statements against Shehbaz and the latter offered the former 10 billion rupees through a mutual friend in return for withdrawing from the case of the Panama Papers pending before the Supreme Court.

He says the plaintiff served legal notice on the defendant, asking them to issue a proper apology within 14 days through print and electronic media. However, the defendant did not apologize and the plaintiff had no choice but to go to court for damages.

The lawsuit argues that the defendant’s baseless and defamatory statements widely publicized by the media demeaned the complainant’s integrity and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety. The court was asked to issue a decree for the recovery of 10 billion rupees as compensation for the publication of defamatory material.

Posted in Dawn on March 30, 2021

