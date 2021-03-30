China: $ 16 trillion problem collides with temper tantrum

The New Pudong Area is the financial district of Shanghai and has some of the tallest structures in … [+] China. Xiaoyang Liu / Construction Photography / Avalon / Getty Images



As emerging markets brace for yet another giant slump, not enough attention is being paid to how China might fare.

Certainly, Asia’s largest economy weathered the turmoil of 2013 with flying colors. Moreover, investors who bet against Beijing since the late 1990s have not been particularly successful. China, for example, did not devalue its currency in 1997 as feared with Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand.

In 2008, the government of then-President Hu Jintaos managed to sidestep the worst of the global financial crisis. In 2013, as indications of Federal Reserve tightening triggered the temper tantrum, it was Xi Jinpings’ turn to confuse the opponents. While governments from Brasilia to Jakarta faced the wrath of the markets, President Xis was largely unscathed.

And Xis is the first major economic power to recover from the Covid-19 crisis that is still ravaging the Group of Seven nations world.

But the next tantrum could be something very different for China thanks to its so-called $ 16 trillion problem. The reference here is to the Chinese government bond market, a market that the Xis team regularly opens to the outside world. And for good reason. A liquid and reliable debt infrastructure is essential to support any economy with big global ambitions.

Therefore, China’s efforts to add mainland debt to major fixed income indices, most recently the FTSE Russell. But China represents an unprecedented blind spot in the modern economy: a colossus with a decidedly underdeveloped financial system.

Some things are missing in China’s debt arena: basic transparency; a credible rating system; freedom of the press which facilitates lively analysis; a range of cover tools; a list of independent bond brokers for trading; a fully convertible currency; a level playing field for state and non-state issuers.

China will surely understand all of this. But if emerging markets hit a wall in 2021, the absence of these and other core stabilizers could blow up the second largest economy at the worst possible time.

The most likely catalyst for the next tantrum to rock the market is less the Fed than the nervous bond traders. In the past 30 days, the US Treasury Department has held two auctions of seven year notes. Demand during last week’s sale was not as dire as it was in February, but still quite disappointing.

The concern is that global investors are doubting Washington’s ability to fund the Covid-19 bailouts and President Joe Bidens, an upcoming $ 3 trillion infrastructure extravaganza. That remains to be seen, of course. A slight rise in US yields, however, was enough to send waves of panic in global markets.

It was also enough to drive the international capital of China. Chinese 10-year bond yield 3.22% against 1.64% for comparable US debt. In a world where zero interest rates are the norm, China’s appeal is obvious. It also doesn’t hurt that China rose 2.3% in 2020, the only major trading power to emerge from the coronavirus. It did so without adding trillions of dollars to the national debt or resorting to quantitative easing.

China, meanwhile, is reducing its leverage. Efforts to reduce systemic risk extend well beyond the shadow banking system of more than $ 10 trillion, to municipal government loan programs well beyond Beijing. However, more attention needs to be paid to the explosion of local authority financing vehicles (LGFVs) in recent years. They can make it difficult to discern where the cracks are.

Ma Jun, Director of Tsinghua University Center for Finance and Development, Attends Forum … [+] at the Financial Street Forum 2020 annual conference on October 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. Zhang Xinglong / China News Service via Getty Images



Ma Jun, an external adviser to the central bank of China, warns that the regional government’s excessive borrowing could trigger a chain reaction of defaults and other stumbles. These LGFVs, after all, were the fuel supply China’s infrastructure boom after 2008. In 20 nascent metropolises across the country, they have been employed to build countless six-lane highways, international airports and white elephant stadiums.

Debt reduction is a work in progress. Despite all the talk about Xis’ pro-market reforms, he also makes China’s economy a black box. When China stumbles, as all industrializing countries do, it might come as a real surprise. This opacity that accompanies the Xi Era means that credit spreads, yield trading dynamics, and price discovery in secondary trading are anything but cutting edge.

There are other peculiarities that could make investors head for Chinese government debt and domestic bettors. Beijing would even erase the words stock Exchange social media.

Internet censorship and Xis’ steps to quell investigative journalism are anathema to global debt negotiation standards. The same goes for government policies that silence researchers by asking too many questions. Or encourage analysts at international investment banks to censor themselves.

Again, China can indeed strike a balance between Beijing’s obsession with control and global market standards. But if emerging markets stumble again, China’s massive debt market may not be ready for prime time. This gives investors perhaps 16 trillion reasons to fear things will go wrong.