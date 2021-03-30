Politics
China: $ 16 trillion problem collides with temper tantrum
As emerging markets brace for yet another giant slump, not enough attention is being paid to how China might fare.
Certainly, Asia’s largest economy weathered the turmoil of 2013 with flying colors. Moreover, investors who bet against Beijing since the late 1990s have not been particularly successful. China, for example, did not devalue its currency in 1997 as feared with Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand.
In 2008, the government of then-President Hu Jintaos managed to sidestep the worst of the global financial crisis. In 2013, as indications of Federal Reserve tightening triggered the temper tantrum, it was Xi Jinpings’ turn to confuse the opponents. While governments from Brasilia to Jakarta faced the wrath of the markets, President Xis was largely unscathed.
And Xis is the first major economic power to recover from the Covid-19 crisis that is still ravaging the Group of Seven nations world.
But the next tantrum could be something very different for China thanks to its so-called $ 16 trillion problem. The reference here is to the Chinese government bond market, a market that the Xis team regularly opens to the outside world. And for good reason. A liquid and reliable debt infrastructure is essential to support any economy with big global ambitions.
Therefore, China’s efforts to add mainland debt to major fixed income indices, most recently the FTSE Russell. But China represents an unprecedented blind spot in the modern economy: a colossus with a decidedly underdeveloped financial system.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Some things are missing in China’s debt arena: basic transparency; a credible rating system; freedom of the press which facilitates lively analysis; a range of cover tools; a list of independent bond brokers for trading; a fully convertible currency; a level playing field for state and non-state issuers.
China will surely understand all of this. But if emerging markets hit a wall in 2021, the absence of these and other core stabilizers could blow up the second largest economy at the worst possible time.
The most likely catalyst for the next tantrum to rock the market is less the Fed than the nervous bond traders. In the past 30 days, the US Treasury Department has held two auctions of seven year notes. Demand during last week’s sale was not as dire as it was in February, but still quite disappointing.
The concern is that global investors are doubting Washington’s ability to fund the Covid-19 bailouts and President Joe Bidens, an upcoming $ 3 trillion infrastructure extravaganza. That remains to be seen, of course. A slight rise in US yields, however, was enough to send waves of panic in global markets.
It was also enough to drive the international capital of China. Chinese 10-year bond yield 3.22% against 1.64% for comparable US debt. In a world where zero interest rates are the norm, China’s appeal is obvious. It also doesn’t hurt that China rose 2.3% in 2020, the only major trading power to emerge from the coronavirus. It did so without adding trillions of dollars to the national debt or resorting to quantitative easing.
China, meanwhile, is reducing its leverage. Efforts to reduce systemic risk extend well beyond the shadow banking system of more than $ 10 trillion, to municipal government loan programs well beyond Beijing. However, more attention needs to be paid to the explosion of local authority financing vehicles (LGFVs) in recent years. They can make it difficult to discern where the cracks are.
Ma Jun, an external adviser to the central bank of China, warns that the regional government’s excessive borrowing could trigger a chain reaction of defaults and other stumbles. These LGFVs, after all, were the fuel supply China’s infrastructure boom after 2008. In 20 nascent metropolises across the country, they have been employed to build countless six-lane highways, international airports and white elephant stadiums.
Debt reduction is a work in progress. Despite all the talk about Xis’ pro-market reforms, he also makes China’s economy a black box. When China stumbles, as all industrializing countries do, it might come as a real surprise. This opacity that accompanies the Xi Era means that credit spreads, yield trading dynamics, and price discovery in secondary trading are anything but cutting edge.
There are other peculiarities that could make investors head for Chinese government debt and domestic bettors. Beijing would even erase the words stock Exchange social media.
Internet censorship and Xis’ steps to quell investigative journalism are anathema to global debt negotiation standards. The same goes for government policies that silence researchers by asking too many questions. Or encourage analysts at international investment banks to censor themselves.
Again, China can indeed strike a balance between Beijing’s obsession with control and global market standards. But if emerging markets stumble again, China’s massive debt market may not be ready for prime time. This gives investors perhaps 16 trillion reasons to fear things will go wrong.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]