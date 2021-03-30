Brits are still on track to get to the pub in just two weeks as Boris Johnson ‘saw no data deviating’ from the roadmap

BRITS will be back in the pub in just two weeks as “encouraging” data on the fight against the pandemic means Boris Johnson’s roadmap is on track, a Cabinet minister said today.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said there was “no reason to believe” that the next step in the unlocking, which will see bars and restaurants allowed to serve outside punters again, will not take place. not as expected on April 12.

3 Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says roadmap is on track Credit: Ruckas

And he predicted that the great liberation of the country, thanks to our skyrocketing vaccine rollout, will lead to a boom in economic recovery as people return to the streets and offices.

He compared the current situation in the UK – with plummeting cases, hospitalizations and deaths – to the situation in Europe where failed vaccines paved the way for a devastating third wave.

Mr Kwarteng said, “The most important thing, the fastest way to economic recovery is really to roll out vaccines and make sure we hit those milestones on the roadmap.

“So we have April 12 coming up, we have May 17, and then by June 21 we want to be in a position where we can basically get back to normal, the restrictions will be relaxed.

“We’re very focused on that and how to get there not only by deploying the vaccines, but also looking at the data, and the data that we’ve seen is pretty encouraging.

Fortunately, the number of deaths has dropped dramatically, the hospitalization rate is also falling, and the infection rate is decreasing.

“And so we look at all of this metrics, all of this data, and we try to stick as closely as possible to the roadmap dates.”

3 Outdoor activities were able to resume yesterday as part of the first stage of the roadmap Credit: Reuters

3 Groups of up to six or two households are now allowed to meet outside Credit: Alamy

He added: “As far as I can see, as far as the PM can see in the data that we are looking at, there is no reason to believe that we cannot meet these dates.

“If we are successful in reaching these dates, I have no doubt that the economic recovery is really possible because the stores will be open, people will return to normal life.

“Economic activity in this country will pick up again, and there is every chance that 2021 will be a much more prosperous year than 2020.”

Mr Kwarteng suggested that the government consider growth stimulating measures to bring people back to the shopping streets, such as a “Shop Out to Help Out” program modeled on the successful “Eat Out to Help Out” of the last year for restaurants.

Ministers and business leaders fear that a year of the pandemic has permanently changed people’s habits towards online shopping, meaning traditional shopping streets will struggle to recover.

But the business secretary insisted that the main key to triggering an economic recovery would simply be to reopen the premises as quickly as possible.

He said: “We are always looking for policies and ways to generate the economy and stimulate growth.

“Our goal at the moment is really to deal with the pandemic. Yes it is true that the numbers are decreasing, but as we have seen in Europe there is a third wave there.

“There are all kinds of risks that we need to be robust against. We want to lower those numbers and we want to gradually open up the economy and that’s really where we’re focusing at the moment.”

And yesterday Boris Johnson said: “In a few days, I will finally be able to go to the barbers.

But more important than that, I’m going to be able to walk down the street and carefully, but irreversibly, I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.

And as it stands, I see absolutely nothing in the data that deters me from continuing our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy, and regaining the life we ​​love.

The remarks come after England took their first big step outside of the three-month lockdown yesterday, focusing on the possibility of resuming outdoor activities.

Today, up to six people, or two different households, can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, and the government’s “stay at home” message has been officially dropped.

People are now allowed to travel across the country to see their friends and family, but they must only meet outdoors and overnight stays are still prohibited.

And outdoor sports and recreation facilities like swimming pools, golf courses and football fields are also reopening with Covid security measures in place.

The next step in the PM’s roadmap to freedom is April 12, when pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve outdoors and hairdressers can reopen.

Then, on May 17, reception establishments will be authorized to welcome customers back inside and overnight stays between two separate households will be authorized, in accordance with the rule of six.

Finally, on June 21, there are plans to lift all restrictions on mixing, and venues that had to remain closed for the duration of the lockdown, such as nightclubs, are also expected to reopen.

The Independent Office for Fiscal Responsibility predicted a much stronger-than-expected economic rebound, with unemployment reaching a lower-than-expected high thanks to the vaccine rollout.

He estimates that the economy will return to its pre-crisis size by the middle of next year six months earlier than expected and that next year’s GDP growth will be the highest since 1941.

Economists predict the economy will grow 4% this year and 7.3% next time, while unemployment is now expected to peak at 6.5%, down from the dreaded 11.9% last July.

But now Boris is being urged to lift the lockdown even faster and to allow holidays abroad, with infections and deaths in the UK yesterday hitting a six-month low.

The Prime Minister faces increased pressure to unlock sooner after four NHS regions covering 29 million people in southern England reported no deaths on Sunday.

Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid recovery group of 70 Tory MPs, told the Mail: “The single-minded ministers’ attention to the Covid cases leaves us stuck with these roadmap dates, despite the fact that the vaccine has clearly broken the link between cases, hospitalizations and death.

“It is terribly frustrating when so many people are suffering so much from the restrictions.”

And Itsu food chain founder Julian Metcalfe added: “All the government can do is promise the country to stand by the data and the facts, and the facts indicate that there is a lot to celebrate with the vaccine and the numbers, which are absolutely dropping.

“Each week makes a huge difference for us and everyone on the streets.”