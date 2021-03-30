“ 17 journalists injured during anti-Modi protests ”





Dhaka, Bangladesh At least 17 journalists were injured during protests in Bangladesh against last week’s visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a global media rights group said in a report. Journalists “were injured by police or protesters,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a report on Monday, citing data shared by an advocacy group in Bangladesh. There were massive protests in Bangladesh before and during Modi’s visit on March 26 and 27, with at least 14 people killed and more than 100 injured as police cracked down on protests. Modi was in Bangladesh for the celebrations marking 50 years of the country’s independence and the centenary of the birth of its founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. His visit was fiercely opposed by critics who accuse him of fomenting religious polarization in India and of encouraging persecution of minorities, especially Muslims. According to CPJ, members of the youth wing of the ruling Awami League party, the Chhatra League, attacked anti-Modi protesters on March 25 and 26 in the capital Dhaka and “used batons to beat journalists covering the demonstrations ”. “Also on March 26, Dhaka police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at an anti-Modi protest, hitting and injuring journalists covering the protests,” the report said, citing information from local media. The majority of injured journalists were photographers, the report adds. He said the protesters and police “hit the journalists with the butt of a pistol, sticks, iron bars, stones and bricks, and the journalists were shot with rubber bullets.” “They suffered injuries including bruising, swelling, bleeding, broken bones, a dislocated shoulder and a cracked skull,” according to the report. Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, called for an end to these “outrageous attacks.” “The Bangladeshi police must immediately end their outrageous attacks on journalists covering the protests and must protect them from abuse rather than inflicting it themselves,” he said. “These blatant attacks on press freedom undermine a key pillar of the country’s democracy.” – “Not true at all” Police officials in Bangladesh have dismissed the claims in the CPJ report, saying security personnel were actively trying to protect media workers during the violence last week. “Journalists who were on the ground during the unrest tried to stay safe by staying behind the police. Our staff actually functioned as shields for journalists, ”Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Anadolu news agency. “One of our main priorities during such violent incidents is to protect journalists. It is not at all true that journalists were attacked by the police. “ The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







