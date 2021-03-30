Pakistan’s messy vaccination campaign threatens to isolate the country





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ diagnosis of Covid-19 earlier this month, as he did after his first injection of the Sinopharm vaccine, received significant coverage around the world. Since he had just received his first dose of a two-dose vaccine, Mr Khan’s infection had little to do with the inoculation itself. Rather the opposite. It could be argued that he received his first injection too late, highlighting the challenges facing the Pakistani vaccination campaign.

The problem of acquiring vaccines in the country is particularly difficult, and it has been compounded by an unstable government response, oscillating between free market laissez-faire on the one hand and rampant improvisation on the other.

The first problem is that of the scale. Pakistan has the sixth largest population of all vaccine markets in the world, including the EU, with some 225 million people. The stated goal of herd immunity requires that at least 60% of the adult population be vaccinated, which equates to approximately 66 million adults (which means up to 132 million doses).

This puts Pakistan in the same boat as the very populous countries of Indonesia and Nigeria, but without the production infrastructure of the vaccine superpowers. This brings us to the second problem: vaccine nationalism.

Given their large aging populations, the US and the EU have limited capacity to meet the needs of the rest of the world. Other major entities such as India and China have embarked on vaccination diplomacy campaigns, but even they still seek to strike a balance between the diplomatic advantages of meeting global demand and the need to administer hundreds of millions of doses at home.

At first, it seemed that Pakistan had managed the impossible to get aid from both countries, but securing large-scale access proved elusive.

The Covax program led by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance was supposed to solve these problems and provide whatever was needed, regardless of a country’s finances or alliances. Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has loaned the intellectual property to Gavi, but manufacturing relies on the Serum Institute of India (SII), a private for-profit company not far from Mumbai.

When Gavis’ provisional distribution forecast was first released in early February, Pakistan was allocated 17.1 million doses, the second largest allocation after India, and was fully funded by donor countries. .

The irony, if not the risk, of Pakistan’s dependence on India given the strained diplomatic relations between the two neighbors was not something anyone had better play at the time. especially since the two countries have recently explored avenues for mutual peace.

Pakistan had already primed the pump of its deployment with half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine offered by the Chinese government, intended for frontline medical personnel. Much was made of its privileged position as the first to receive Chinese vaccine aid shipments, although Cambodia received more doses, even as Islamabad relied heavily on funding from Gavis and manufacturing. of SII in India.

What is astonishing is the level of confusion over how Pakistan can bridge the huge gap between what Gavi had promised in vaccine aid and the country’s immunization targets. Tens of millions of additional doses will need to be contracted out, but Pakistani officials have publicly disapproved of the funding available for this. The numbers range from zero to $ 150 million to $ 250 million.

This lack of consensus or urgency in some quarters reflects the relatively low death rates (nearly half of India per capita) and its limited effect on public opinion. Pakistan is said to be in negotiations with China, but no agreement seems to have been reached yet. Perhaps this is not surprising, given that China is currently stepping up its own national vaccination campaign.

But Pakistanis’ dependence on global governance was called into question on February 21, when SII announced that it had been “tasked” with meeting India’s quota before responding to foreign needs. Gavi was forced to publish an updated plan in early March, with the Pakistani quota being revised downward to 14.6 million doses.

Gavi deliveries were supposed to start in earnest in mid-March, with the big one coming in June. However, there is no indication whether any of these deadlines will be met, as the size of India’s quota had not even been agreed.

Workers unpack a shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine in Karachi last Friday. Pakistan has authorized the commercial importation of Sputnik V, which will be distributed for sale through entirely private channels. The first to arrive was the Russian Sputnik V, and the second was another Chinese vaccine from CanSino Biologics. Bloomberg

Faced with this unexpected shortfall, Pakistan immediately turned to China, which offered an additional 500,000 doses to move the vaccination program forward until Gavi could sort out its problems. These arrived in mid-March resulting in Prime Minister Khan being shot as over 60.

Pakistan and Indonesia, meanwhile, have authorized the commercial importation of vaccines, which will be distributed for sale through entirely private channels. The first to arrive was the Russian Sputnik V, and the second was another Chinese vaccine from CanSino Biologics.

Initially, the Pakistani government intended to allow the sale of these products without price caps, which would have put them entirely out of the reach of the middle class. The government reversed its position as soon as this decision was taken. But the small number means that these will likely only serve a very limited segment of the population.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a third wave, but given the low baseline and low import volumes, it is likely that this private flow will eventually meet the demands of the evolving international travel regime rather than health needs. national public.

As high-income countries open up, their governments and airlines plan to add immunization status to the already long list of requirements, and Pakistan’s migrant workers, students and business community simply cannot not allow yourself to be excluded.

The country’s experience of isolation and discrimination at the height of the terrorist threat in the post 9/11 era is something many Pakistanis have painful memories of, and something the government has worked diligently to work on. to reverse.

Certainly, if visa and boarding rules are based on national vaccination rates instead of individual vaccination status as it is believed, Pakistan will do everything in its power to persuade China, l India or both to push its demands higher in the queue. Given the unexpected peace surges, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ rehabilitation tweet to Prime Minister Khan, this is not impossible, although far from certain. As is often the case, ordinary Pakistanis are more likely to find their way through dramatic events and obscure perspectives with little more than their own emotional courage to lean on.

Johann Chacko is a writer and analyst in South Asia

