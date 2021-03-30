What are the most notorious figures in the Trump administration doing now?





Donald Trump may be out of the limelight (and out of Twitter) at the moment, but the MAGA infantrymen who stoked his racist fantasies, encouraged his worst impulses, and looked away during four years of chaos and cruelty have not left. we. The main villains of the Trump presidency have dispersed over Fox News and the 2024 election campaign, defending the tumultuous years of their former boss in power and doing their best to elect future waves of Trump-loving Republicans.

Trump’s cohort may have been blacklisted by a polite society, but their connection to the former president is now invaluable in a weakened party doing all it can to cling to star power from Trump. Instead of falling back to the periphery of conservative politics, Trump’s most notable catalysts are now positioning themselves to chart the course of the GOP’s future, whether through media, fundraising operations, or even an effort to bring the torch of Trumpism back to the Oval Office.

Here’s where the main players in the Trump administration landed:

MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

MAGA Role: A Kansas Republican once known as “Koch’s Congressman,” Pompeo was the face of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy. He survived the four years of the Trump presidency, serving first as CIA Director and then Secretary of State, where he led the administration’s explosive strategy with China.

Rap Sheet: He laughed at his boss’s slide into authoritarianism and used his position as Secretary of State as a springboard for future political races by hosting invitation-only, taxpayer-funded “Madison Dinners” seat of the State Department for the wealthy Republican elites.

Current status: With more than 1000 days of the 2024 presidential election, Pompeo appeared at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, for what several media have touted as the race’s first ‘campaign event’ presidential election of 2024. Because time is a flat circle and campaigns never end.

Patrick Semansky / AP Images

MAGA role: Little-known speechwriter for then-Senator Jeff Sessions, Miller turned his opening-act appearances in the 2016 election campaign into a powerful role in the White House to shape Trump’s message and policies. Remember Trump’s inaugural address on “American carnage” that Dubya apparently called “weird shit”? Miller’s work. An anti-immigration policy for which cruelty was the point? Miller again.

Rap file: Child separation policy, inspired by white nationalists, travel bans from Muslim-majority countries, barring immigrants from accessing public services – no Trump lackey more fully embodied the xenophobic mission of administration as Miller.

Current Status: Stumping for Mo Brooks, an aspiring Trump congressman and candidate for the US Senate in Alabama. Attack President Biden and defend the Trump administration’s immigration record – where else? – Fox News.

Mpi04 / MediaPunch / IPX / AP images

MAGA role: Trump’s longest-serving press secretary Sanders has struggled with the press corps – except for long stretches where she has not bothered to brief the press at all – over the indefensible behavior and chaotic actions of his boss.

Rap Sheet: In an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, she admitted to lying to the media after FBI Director James Comey was sacked. True to form, when this unflattering revelation broke in the news, Sanders tried to deflect it by blaming Democrats.

Current Status: Running for his father’s former job, Governor of Arkansas. Nepotism: The last great bipartisan tradition.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

MAGA role: Trump’s first press secretary got off to an unsuccessful start, arguing with reporters over attending Trump’s inauguration ceremony. From there it all went downhill and Spicer was out within six months.

Rap Sheet: The whole size of our audience is bigger than their performance. The appearance after the White House as a candidate for Dancing with the Stars. (You’re welcome.) Who wrote a dissertation on a six-month assignment best remembered for confusing SNL about you?

Current Status: Hosting Spicer & Co. on Newsmax, the pro-Trump television network whose outright adoption of electoral conspiracy theories helped it briefly beat Fox News in ratings.

Erin Scott / Bloomberg / Getty Images

MAGA role: Trump’s last press secretary McEnany held the podium from April 2020 until Biden’s inauguration.

Rap Sheet: McEnany came on board just in time to spread Trump’s deadly lies about the pandemic to the press and the American people, and she left defending her false claims that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ . Perhaps her most dishonest moment, however, came when she presented herself to the press accepting the job last spring. “I’ll never lie to you,” McEnany said.

Current status: Fox News has spent the final months of Trump’s presidency regurgitating McEnany’s talking points, so it was no surprise when she joined the network as an on-air commentator in early March. Both on Fox News and Twitter, she continued to shoot Biden, defend Trump, and treat her followers to delicious spelling blunders.

Andrew Hanrik / AP Images

MAGA role: Miller was a communications advisor for Trump’s campaign in 2016, before becoming the lead spokesperson for the transition. He spent the next four years defending the president through various media channels, before joining the 2020 campaign as a senior advisor.

Rap card: Miller elevated the president’s defense in the press to a dark art. But he also had to defend himself. While his wife was pregnant with their second child, Miller impregnated Trump’s transition adviser AJ Delgado. Delgado had the baby, and Miller has since gone to great lengths to hide his income and pay any child support. It was revealed in March that Miller lied about a secret deal he made to continue working for strategy firm Teneo after leaving the company in 2019 following a profane tirade on Twitter. directed against Representative Jerrold Nadler. Miller had cited his “unemployment” after losing Teneo’s concert as proof he couldn’t pay Delgado child support.

Current status: Miller is a senior adviser to the former president and has continued to give the press insight into Trump’s thinking – from when he returns to social media, until if he is considering a trip to the border. In March, he signed up as a contributor to the pro-Trump Newsmax network.

Susan Walsh / AP Images

MAGA role: As Trump’s senior advisor, Conway has played both indoor and outdoor games. She was a trusted advisor to the president behind closed doors and a relentless defender of her administration’s chaotic reign in front of television cameras.

Rap Sheet: Conway will be forever remembered for popularizing the phrase ‘alternative facts,’ a talking point she used in the early days of Trump’s presidency that captured the contemptuous attitude of the White House with regard to facts and reality.

Current Status: Left the White House last year to spend more time with family, which includes husband George, one of the most blistering and visible anti-Trump Republicans of the past four years. Be a fly on the wall for that family dinner.

Hoo-Me / MediaPunch / MediaPunch / AP Images

MAGA role: Was he a genius – or just unbelievably lucky? The question hung over Parscale, Trump’s Viking-bro campaign adviser, as he went from a web designer hired by the family business Trump to one who helped plan Trump’s victory in 2016, in part thanks to Facebook (and Jim Comey, and a little Russian). interference).

Rap Sheet: Parscale turned his 2016 success into a prominent post for Trump’s re-election bid. But his sky-high lifestyle – including a $ 2.4 million waterfront home and luxury car garage – has led to scrutiny over whether he was getting rich via the Trump campaign. 2020. He resigned from the campaign ahead of the election after an embarrassing confrontation with the police.

Current status: Launching a super PAC – which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money – to elect pro-Trump candidates midway through 2022.

