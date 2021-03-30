Letter in full: World leaders including Boris Johnsoncall for an international treaty on the pandemic





Health Coronavirus Countries need to work together in a very coordinated fashion to be prepared for future pandemics, said world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 9:22 a.m. Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 9:24 a.m. Covid-19 has been a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe and that a new pandemic preparedness and response treaty will be needed to deal with future crises sanitary facilities. The issue was raised by Mr Johnson and 23 other world leaders, including French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, in a letter published in the Daily Telegraph and other newspapers around the world. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus But notable names are missing from the list, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The coronavirus has caused nearly 2.8 million deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, while 127 million people were infected with the virus first detected in China in late 2019. Here is the whole letter The Covid-19 pandemic has been the biggest challenge for the global community since the 1940s. At that time, after the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6500%;"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on the coronavirus. The objectives were clear: to bring countries together, dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and meet the challenges that could only be met together in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, namely peace, prosperity, health and Security. Today we have the same hope that, as we fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, we can build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations. There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat on its own. The question is not whether, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to effectively predict, prevent, detect, assess and respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated manner. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. We are therefore determined to ensure universal and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this pandemic and the future. Immunization is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible. This is why the Covid-19 Tool Access Accelerator (ACT-A) was set up to promote equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines and to support health systems in worldwide. ACT-A has worked in many areas, but equitable access is yet to be achieved. We can do more to promote global access. To that end, we believe nations should work together on a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty. Such a renewed collective commitment would be an important step in strengthening pandemic preparedness at the highest political level. It would be anchored in the constitution of the World Health Organization, calling on other relevant organizations essential to this effort, in support of the principle of health for all. Existing global health instruments, in particular the International Health Regulations, underpin such a treaty, ensuring a solid and proven foundation on which we can build and improve. The main objective of this treaty would be to foster a whole-of-government and social approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. This includes a significant strengthening of international cooperation to improve, for example, warning systems, data sharing, research and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health countermeasures, such as as vaccines, drugs, diagnostics and personal protection. equipment. It would also include recognition of a One Health approach that links the health of humans, animals and our planet. And such a treaty should lead to more mutual and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system and with its rules and standards. To achieve this, we will work with heads of state and government around the world and all stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector. We believe it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns from the Covid-19 pandemic. At a time when Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that goes beyond this crisis. Strengthening our capacities and systems to achieve this will take time and will require sustained political, financial and societal commitment over many years. Our solidarity in making the world better prepared will be our legacy that protects our children and grandchildren and minimizes the impact of future pandemics on our economies and societies. Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, equity, transparency, inclusion and equity. JV Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania; Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea; Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile; Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago; Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Kais Saied, President of Tunisia; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization. 