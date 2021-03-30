Why the Modi government needs to slow down its climate activism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Champions of the Earth Award for his political leadership in 2018.

In presenting the award, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres praised Modi wholeheartedly declaring that while many other world leaders also recognize, know and understand the enormous benefits of climate action, Modi is acting with tremendous energy to effect this change.

Guterres praised Modi for his various initiatives – installing 300 million LED bulbs, providing 40 million clean-burning stoves to poor Indian households, envisioning and running the International Solar Alliance, and pledging to phase out single-use plastic by India by 2022.

Earlier this month, Modi received another award, this time from a US-based consultancy, Cambridge Energy Research Associates, for its commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment.

Modi, his government and his policies are constantly under fire from the majority of the world commentary. But at least on the environmental front, it receives applause from serious activists and even awards from international institutions like the UN.

The Modis pro-environment credentials are perhaps the only political currency he has on the world stage. Above all else, he is vilified and criticized by the chatty classes.

Cleverly, Modi projected the fight against climate change as something that is driven by India’s civilizational ethos rather than the compulsion to follow the Western narrative. A strong commitment to climate action is rooted in the Vedas, Modi had Told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It seems Modi takes his image as an environmental champion seriously and intends to perfect it with concrete actions and tangible deliverables. This is not necessarily good news for the country despite the optics.

The Paris Climate Agreement (ratified by more than 190 countries, including India) entered into force in November 2016. In less than five years, India is already on the verge of meeting its commitments determined at the level national (CDN – which have been set differently for all nations according to their own convenience).

In a biennial update report (BUR-III), India has informed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that its emission intensity (per unit of GDP) reduced by 24% between 2005 and 2016, thus respecting its voluntary declaration to reduce the intensity of emissions of the 20-25% GDP from 2005 levels by 2020.

India has pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP from 33% to 35% by 2030 from the 2005 level. This will now be met well ahead of the deadline. (Note: India’s share of installed non-fossil electricity capacity has already reached 38% – just below the 40% target it was expected to achieve by 2030)

It could mean a number of things. India has pledged to reduce its emissions which it would have achieved anyway without taking concrete action. Or India punishes itself for achieving these goals.

This is the second possibility we need to be concerned about, as a 30-35% reduction in emissions intensity per GDP is not an average achievement in just 20 years. In addition, there are several government actions ahead of us that we must point out that have contributed significantly to the achievement of these objectives.

The auto industry has been the target of climate activism from governments. The industry that contributes over seven percent of India’s GDP (and half of its manufacturing GDP) and employs 40 million people (both directly and indirectly) has been forced to switch to BSVI emission standards in three years (to bring this in perspective, even a very advanced Europe took 10 years).

This transition has been very painful and has cost the industry thousands of crores. Prices for the same vehicles (most of which are substandard quality) have been increased, which has further impacted the already low demand.

Of course, all of this has a negative impact on the growth of both the manufacturing sector and that of the country as a whole.

The automotive sector is perhaps already the most taxed. Cars are initially charged between 18% and 45% tax (including tax) upon purchase. Then comes the road tax imposed by the states. Then there is a 60% tax. 100 on fuel. Toll charges for driving on decent roads are extra.

Besides the usual shocks that have rocked all sectors – transition of the GST, demonetization and the Covid-19 pandemic – the auto industry has been hammered by other political decisions, such as being asked to switch to BSVI standards .

The last diktat of the sector is to comply with the standards of average energy efficiency of enterprises (CAFE) by 2022. These standards aimed at improving energy efficiency (thus reducing fuel consumption and emissions) are expected to come into force at from April of next year and the government has fact it is clear that he is in no mood to relax the deadline despite appeals from the industry.

Automakers had barely finished complying with BSVI fuel efficiency standards than they must now go one step further and magically become 30% more fuel efficient from next year. Perhaps the easiest way would be for every player in the market to emulate the major car manufacturers by using cheap materials to make lightweight cars that compromise safety.

At a time when Tata Motors is gaining traction due to its USP safety (its cars are heavier in comparison) as consumers move away from dangerous light cars (notoriously referred to as tin ka dibbas), incentives are changed to promote bad practices.

Surprisingly, the contribution of the transport sector to greenhouse gas emissions and the anger of governments against it are totally unrelated.

Energy sector contributes over 70% of India’s total GHG emissions (in 2016, the share reached 75%, compared to 71 in 2010). In the energy sector, half of the share is due to electricity and barely an eighth to transport.

Essentially, the share of transportation is less than 10 percent overall, and its growth is much slower than the growth of electricity or even manufacturing.

It would be logical for the government to direct energies towards reducing the carbon footprint of the most emitting sectors. The best value for money can be achieved by focusing on the electrical and manufacturing sectors.

While the Modi government has focused on adding a lot of renewable energy (mostly solar and wind – 175 GW by 2022) to its overall share of electricity, it hasn’t paid much attention. nuclear power. India will need to invest in adding dozens of nuclear reactors to its energy mix if it is serious about eliminating greenhouse gas emissions at the source itself.

By severely punishing the auto industry with strict regulations while getting little in return, the government is being foolish and foolish. Even if the auto industry switches 100% to electric vehicles in the next 10 to 15 years, it won’t help if batteries get electricity from the same coal-fired power plants. The source – the energy sector – must be determined first.

The policies of the Modi governments such as the distribution of LED light, the connection to LPG for poor households, the emphasis on solar energy are laudable and should be appreciated. But the other part of the strategy that involves rail sectors such as transport and energy to comply with regulations that hurt the economy is misguided. India needs to get rich before waking up.

Watch how other countries that are part of the Paris Agreement prioritize their national economic interest and are not interested in achieving the goals they themselves have agreed. T

The United States, the biggest polluter in terms of per capita, has done little to shake the needle during four years of the Trump administration which ultimately withdrew from the deal (one of the reasons cited by pro-Trump analysts was that regulation was necessary to meet its NDC target would cost the United States $ 2.5 trillion in GDP by 2035).

Joe Biden has made it join the country again, but that means he won’t back down after four years.

Climate action monitoring rates India as 2C COMPATIBLE, the best performing among the big countries. The United States is considered insufficient criticism. China, by far the biggest polluter in the world, is considered grossly insufficient. The European Union is considered insufficient.