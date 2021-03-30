Should Pakistan apologize to Bangladesh for the 1971 war? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been strained since the 1971 War of Independence in which Bangladeshi nationalists broke away from what was then West Pakistan. About 3 million people lost their lives during the struggle for independence for Bangladesh.

But this month Pakistanis and Bangladeshis witnessed an unprecedented movement between the leaders of the two countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last Friday congratulated Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 50th anniversary of his country’s independence, inviting her to Pakistan for a visit.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, it gives me great pleasure to extend our congratulations to you on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” Khan wrote in a letter, hailed as an attempt to bring Islamabad and Dhaka closer together.

Small steps towards link building

The legacy of the Bangladesh War of Independence has tainted relations between the two Muslim-majority South Asian countries for years.

Illinois State University political science professor Ali Riaz believes Khan’s decision to congratulate Bangladesh on its Golden Jubilee of Independence, however, indicates a desire to strengthen ties.

“In recent months, openings from the two countries indicate that they are trying to put aside their differences of the past decade. A phone call from the Pakistani prime minister to his Bangladeshi counterpart last summer, for example, indicated that Pakistan wanted to page, ”Riaz told DW.

Last week, Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory letter to Khan on Republic of Pakistan Day, which marks Lahore’s resolution. The resolution, also known as the Pakistan resolution, was passed on March 23, 1940 and celebrates a milestone in Pakistan’s struggle to become an independent state.

“The government of Bangladesh has appropriately returned the favor in recent months, which are positive signs,” Riaz said.

The relationship between Dhaka and Islamabad had seemed bleak in previous years.

In 2016, a dispute over the execution of an Islamist leader in Bangladesh led to an all-out diplomatic row between the two countries, with the two sides summoning the other’s ambassadors.

Pakistan said the country was “deeply saddened” by the execution of Islamist party leader Mir Quasem Ali for alleged war crimes, which prompted Dhaka to accuse Islamabad of interfering in its internal affairs.

Strengthen economic cooperation

Michael Kugelman, an expert on South Asia at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, said Pakistan is looking to its neighbors in hopes of increased regional interconnectivity and economic activity.

Bangladesh and Pakistan both indicate “a willingness to strengthen relations,” Kugelman told DW.

“For Islamabad, there is motivation to strengthen ties with more of its neighbors in order to promote greater trade cooperation as part of a broader Pakistani foreign policy reset intended to focus more on economic relations, ”he said.

Looking to the future, Kugelman said there was room to increase trade.

“Economic cooperation is a logical space for enhanced collaboration. It is a relatively secure space that can help build confidence and goodwill for deeper cooperation in other areas,” he said.

Kugelman said that although relations between Bangladesh and India have developed considerably under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi’s politics have suffered some setbacks that some in Bangladesh see as discriminatory against Muslims.

“This gives Pakistan another opening, to try to capitalize on these tensions and strengthen its relations with Bangladesh,” he added.

Calls on Pakistan to apologize

Author Anam Zakaria praised the Pakistani and Bangladeshi governments’ recent reconciliation efforts, but stressed that if either country is to make “meaningful progress,” Pakistan must “recognize the violence of 1971 as well. than political, economic and cultural discrimination before The birth of Bangladesh. “

According to Zakaria, “admitting the past” and making a formal apology for the war crimes committed in 1971 will allow the two countries to “deepen” their diplomatic and economic relations.

She said it was in Pakistan’s hands to “admit their mistakes and correct history.”

“Half a century later, Pakistan has not owned its past. Textbooks, museum exhibits and traditional narratives continue to distort and erase history and a selective memory and forgetfulness of the past has been institutionalized by the state, ”she told DW.

“The denial and reduction in violence 50 years later are deeply painful for Bangladeshi survivors and their families. “she added.

For Riaz, the recent engagements between Dhaka and Islamabad can be described as “breaking the ice”, but this real progress “also depends on Pakistan’s unconditional apologies for the 1971 war”.

“A better relationship requires Pakistan’s initiative to tackle the 1971 war, especially the genocide perpetrated by the military,” he said. “Pakistan’s unconditional public apology is long overdue. No nation can move forward without facing its dark past.”

Kugelman, however, does not feel so optimistic about the current state of political affairs between the two countries.

“This is a very complex and sensitive issue. I suspect that bilateral relations should be much better than they are now for Islamabad to think it has the political space to take such an important step,” he said. -he declares.

