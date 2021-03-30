Boris Johnson to unveil vacation roadmap on April 5





The government will unveil its holiday roadmap on April 5, the prime minister confirmed. The findings of the Global Travel Taskforce were originally due to be announced on April 12, but in his latest coronavirus briefing Boris Johnson said key points of the plan would be revealed a week earlier. Further details will be provided the following week. The date of May 17 has long been pointed out as the first point from which international pleasure travel and the opening of all domestic tourist accommodation could resume in England, with the caveat that the final decision would be made by the working group in April. They will also confirm whether self-contained accommodation in England such as holiday homes can open from April 12, as initially hoped. Read more: Travel consultant Paul Charles sees the date of the earlier announcement as a positive sign. I had read a lot of positivity in the fact that I was going to receive an overseas travel ad on April 5 and then more details on the 12, he said. You don’t give bad news twice. It follows news that a new four-tiered traffic light system has been proposed to the government by Heathrow Airport. The once-busy aviation hub has suggested general travel restrictions could be lifted in favor of a system that categorizes destinations based on risk, with different rules for each band. Not to be confused with the potential traffic light system which was also discussed previously, this idea comes from Heathrow and is supported by new scientific studies from Oxera and Edge Health. Sign up for the latest deals and insider tips It divides the destinations into four categories: red, amber, yellow and green. The lower the risk, the less restrictions are in place, to allow smoother travel between the UK and countries with advanced vaccination programs and low rates of Covid-19 infection and death. It will be reviewed by the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which is responsible for planning how and when overseas travel can safely resume. Currently, all vacations abroad are prohibited, and those who attempt to travel abroad are subject to a fine of 5,000 people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos