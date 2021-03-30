Donald Trump, banned from Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, to launch his own social media site in the coming months





New Delhi, March 30: Former US President Donald Trump will be launching his own social media site in the coming months, according to one of his aides. Social media giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have blocked Donald Trump indefinitely after the Capital Hill chaos on January 6. Numerous tweets, made by Trump, alleging fraud in the US presidential election were also reported by Twitter. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg blames Donald Trump, the rioters, for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We are going to have a platform where the message from the presidents of America First can be broadcast to everyone,” Corey Lewandowski recently told Newsmax television’s “Saturday Agenda.” Without providing further details on Trump’s social media platform, Lewandowski added, “This will be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of retaliation or cancellation.”

Last week, Trump also said he was working on his own social media platform and would have more details soon. “I’m doing things having to do with building our own platform that you’ll be hearing about soon,” the former US president said in an interview for the Fox News contributor’s “The Truth” podcast, Lisa Boothe.

Earlier, Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former president would be back on social media in “about two to three months.” Since the November 3, 2020 election, Trump has claimed to have been robbed of his victory by fraud. He has made these claims on Twitter several times, calling for action. Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 when lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s election as president.

