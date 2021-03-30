Biden follows and improves Trump’s Chinese policies, but must drop their common infatuation with Xi

President Biden Joe Biden The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data Congress seeks to curb Biden’s war powers Democrats grab the franchise; GOP screams scandal MOREs first press conference last week offered both reassuring and worrying information about his administration’s approach to China.

Biden did not mention the contentious meeting in Alaska where the Secretary of State Antony blink Antony Blinken WHO report says animal transmission most likely source of coronavirus: The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden to talk about infrastructure in middle of border, vote controversies show Sunday: problems Biden’s border, gun control dominates MORE and national security adviser Jake sullivan Jake SullivanCongress seeks to curb Biden’s war powers US and China: Meeting midway between US tensions and China risks fueling anti-Asian harassment at home READ MORE confronted the two top Chinese foreign policy officials. The Americans have implicitly affirmed the direct crackdown by the Trump administrations on Communist China’s repressive domestic governance and aggressive international behavior. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and State Councilor Yang Jiechi had explicitly called for a return to the policies of the Clinton and Obama era.

Biden said after the meeting that he was proud of Blinkens’ performance, and he used the press conference to recount how he expressed the same concerns to Xi Jinping. He said he warned Xi that by working more closely than Trump did with his allies and democratic partners (which the State Department said included Taiwan), we were going to ask China to play by the rules. … whether it’s the South China Sea or the North China Sea, or … Taiwan, or a whole range of other things.

The president said he also sent Xi a strong human rights message:

[A]As long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will relentlessly continue to grab the world’s attention and … make it clear what is going on. And he understood it. I clarified that no American president, at least one, has done this, but no American president has ever given up talking about what is happening to the Uyghurs, what is going on in Hong Kong, what is happening in Hong Kong. is happening in the country. This is who we are. The moment a president walks away from that, like the last one did, is the moment when we start to lose our legitimacy in the world.

Biden has compared Trumps’ performance to his on several occasions, even employing God’s sarcasm, as I miss him, but his many comments on China have passed the bar in several respects.

First, he failed to distinguish between Trump’s alleged personal indifference to the plight of Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Tibetans, and the Trump administration’s actual record in matters. rights on all these issues.

Through the use of punitive sanctions, administrative actions, scathing official statements and speeches, and congressional legislation that Trump signed off without hesitation, his administration instituted policies that went far beyond anything. which was done by any previous administration to combat China’s malicious security, commerce and human behavior. rights. This is why Beijing has made clear its keen interest in ending Trump’s tenure, and why Yang and Wang angrily accosted Blinken and Sullivan before and during their meeting.

Biden also misspoke when he confused Xi with the Chinese people when he said that you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights. It would be convenient to dismiss the reference as a piece of tongue, and that he meant you and your Communist government, but something else that Biden said at the press conference, and has said on previous occasions, suggests that he sees the Chinese threat as broader. than the communist government, more societal or cultural: I pointed out to him: no leader can be supported in his position or his position if he does not represent the values ​​of the country.

By this reasoning, since X is unmistakably supported in power, it must reflect the national values ​​of Chinese society. But, in an almost totalitarian system like the People’s Republic, unlike a democratic society, the rulers do not govern by reflecting the values ​​of the people but by imposing the interests of the party in power. As Mao said, political power is not won by the consent of the governed but by the barrel of a gun or, as Biden might say, by the example of their power, not by the power of their example.

Biden certainly did not intend to defame the Chinese people by suggesting that he applaud what the Xis regime is doing to Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong people and threatening to do in Taiwan. But, he almost looks like Trump in describing Xi as very, very straightforward. Does not have a Democrat with a small D bone in his body. But he’s a smart, smart guy. Both US presidents willingly concede Xis’ status as a world-class tyrant during the campaign, Biden calling him a thug. Yet neither Biden nor Trump could resist an almost impressed response to the very ruthless qualities that make Xi so successful in oppressing his people and threatening the international order. It is reminiscent of Henry Kissingers who adores the mass murderer Mao Zedong and Zhou En-lai.

Biden says, [T]The thing I admire about my relationship with Xi is that he understands that he isn’t pretending not to understand what I’m saying any more than I am suggesting a meeting of the spirits to him? Biden has often touted his unprecedented personal relationship with Xi: I have known Xi Jinping for a long time. Apparently by the time I left my role as vice president, I had spent more time with [him] than any world leader, because President Obama and Chinese President Hu decided that we must know each other because it was inappropriate for the President of the United States to spend time with the Vice President of another country .

It turned out to be a bit of a misrepresentation as well. In September 2015 Obama said that in the rose garden: I once again welcome President Xi to the White House. We first welcomed him here three years ago when he was vice-president. So this is our sixth meeting.

More important than the frequency and attendance at Obama-Xi and Biden-Xi meetings and phone conversations, this is what they have accomplished for China’s relationship with America and the world. Biden said that during their most recent two-hour interview, we clarified several things, and Biden listed his own warnings to Xi. But what clearly did Xi say to Biden about the same no compromise, no concession ultimatums that Wang and Yang gave to Blinken and Sullivan?

Or, did Xi allay Bidens’ concerns as he did Obamas when he vowed not to seize the territory of the Americas security ally of the Philippines or militarize the Sea of Southern China?

Or, when he assured Trump that there was nothing to fear from what his own government originally called Wuhan pneumonia or the Wuhan virus and that there was no need to stop air travel from China?

Trump has denied being duped by Xi. Obama has shown similar gullibility.

Biden must follow the lucid approach that he, Blinken and Sullivan take. Like Blinkens’ predecessor Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data US and China: meeting halfway, Pompeo in Iowa, criticizes Democrats for ‘takeover gross ” MORE Put the, Mistrust and verification.

Joseph Bosco was Director of China for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Director of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief for Asia-Pacific from 2009 to 2010. He is a non-resident researcher at Institute of Korean-American Studies and member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute. Follow him on twitter@BoscoJosephA.