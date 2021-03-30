Leaders of over 20 countries, WHO call for international treaty to respond to pandemics





Ginebra (AFP) Leaders of 24 countries, including Chile, Costa Rica and Spain, in addition to the European Union and the WHO director, called for an “international treaty on pandemics” to deal with future crises sanitary facilities and avoid the “save who can” shown. during the covid-19 pandemic. “The world cannot afford to wait until the end of the pandemic to start preparing for the next one,” World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday at a meeting. ‘a press conference. Without an international and coordinated strategy, “we will remain vulnerable”, he warned, adding that he expects a draft resolution on this treaty to be presented in May, at the annual meeting of 1942. WHO members. His appeal comes at a time when many countries are failing to contain the pandemic, which has already claimed nearly 2.8 million lives in more than a year. The crisis has not generated a wave of solidarity but rather seems to have increased tensions and inequalities, especially in terms of vaccines: 53% of the 565 million doses administered worldwide were administered in high-income countries, while the poorest only received 0.1% of doses, according to an AFP tally of official figures. – “No one can alone” – The proposal for this treaty was presented in a letter signed by the leaders of the countries of the five continents, among which the Chilean Sebastin Piera, the Costa Rican Carlos Alvarado, the Spanish Pedro Snchez, the French Emmanuel Macron, the German Angela Merkel, the British Boris Johnson, the South Korean Moon Jae-in, the South African Cyril Ramaphosa or the Indonesian Joko Widodo. “Habr otras pandemias y otras grandes emergencias de salud, y ningn gobierno u organismo multilateral podr hacer frente por s solo a esta amenaza. La cuestin no es si las habr, sino cundo”, dicen esta tribuna, publicada en varios peridicos desde el lunes the night. “Together, we must be better prepared to effectively predict, prevent, detect, assess and respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated manner. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. It is, ”add the signatories. The leaders of the main G20 countries (the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India and Brazil) are not among the signatories to the podium, although Tedros indicated that Beijing and Washington have shown positive signs in this regard. “As COVID-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and unite as a global community to engage in peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis” , affirms this common text. The draft treaty could be based on the “International Health Regulations”, a legal instrument adopted in 2005 by WHO member countries. This text regulates, among other things, the declaration of a health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alert currently existing. But many voices have been raised to question its effectiveness, believing that it has not prevented the current crisis. Tedros hopes that the future treaty will highlight the need to share information, technologies and products, including vaccines. In their forum, the signatories insist that building “resilience” to pandemics means “strongly consolidating international cooperation to improve, for example, warning systems, share information, research, as well as production and communication. distribution.” Vaccines, drugs, diagnostics and protective equipment. In this sense, the leaders pledged “to guarantee universal and equitable access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests which are safe, effective and affordable to face this pandemic and others in the future”. “Immunization is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible,” the signatories conclude. 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos