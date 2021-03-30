Turkey, China affirm rapprochement despite Uyghur protests, vaccine delay

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis ‘visit to Turkey last week underscored the two sides’ desire to advance their rapprochement, especially in the economic field, despite widespread reluctance in Turkey and abroad over treatment by Beijing from its Uyghur minority.

Wang met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 25, as part of a regional tour that included Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Omant which highlights the growing importance of the Middle East to China in a climate of heating rivalry. with the United States.

Although China’s interest in the Middle East has traditionally been fueled by oil, in recent years China has sought to expand its areas of cooperation and influence in the region. The six countries on the Wangs tour have joined the Chinas One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, along with several other countries in the Middle East. The tour followed the first high-level talks between Beijing and the Joe Biden administration, which took place tense startMarch 19.

The importance Ankara placed on Wang’s visit was palpable from her efforts to contain protests from the Uyghur diaspora in Turkey. The police strictly controlled hundreds of protesters in Istanbul’s Bayezid Square, who chanted slogans accusing Beijing of genocide in Xinjiang, the home of the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority with ethnic ties to Turkey and waving the blue and white flags of the independence movement of East Turkestan, the name by which Turkish exiles and nationalists refer to Xinjiang.

Additionally, Seyit Tumturk, a senior Uyghur diaspora leader who intended to attend a protest in Ankara, found himself in house arrest on the grounds that he was at risk of contracting a COVID-19 infection. The authorities have placed police on duty at his door, Tumturk said, calling the quarantine a bogus operation to keep him confined to his home.

From the broader perspective of the US-China rivalry, Wangs’ visit confirms Turkey’s role as an important player in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing feels the need to consolidate its relations with friendly countries to counter Washington’s global campaign against China, marked by growing criticism of its record on democracy and human rights. Beijing is increasingly facing accusations of genocide against Uyghurs not only from the United Statesbut also Western countries like Great Britain, Canada and Australia. In recent visits to Japan and South Korea, seen as a sign of a growing US effort to contain China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Biden administration repelso necessary when China resorts to coercion and aggression to achieve its ends.

According to Cavusoglu, the Turkish side transmitted to Wang its sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghurs, while talks focused on ways to boost economic exchanges and cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic, including inoculation. Turkey was among the first countries to purchase and use China’s CoronaVac vaccine, but the process has not been smooth.

the trade volume between China and Turkey was worth around $ 22 billion in 2019, but Turkey biggest trade deficit is with China, with over $ 20 billion last year.

China’s cooperation with Turkey as part of the OBOR projects is likely to have been a major topic in Wangs’ talks with Turkish officials. Turkey is of strategic importance for economic corridors from China to Europe as it lies on trade routes stretching from western China to central Asia, the Caspian and Europe, reflecting the ancient Silk Road. In 2017, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey inaugurated a railway between the three countries which have established a freight and passenger link between Europe and China. Using this route, Turkey sent its first export train in China in December. The train, which carried household appliances, traveled a distance of nearly 8,700 kilometers (5,400 miles) between Istanbul and the Chinese city of Xian. On the eve of Wangs’ visit, Erdogan approved a freight and passenger transport agreement signed between Ankara and Beijing in May 2017.

Turkish-Chinese relations have extended in recent years to financial cooperation. In March 2020, the Turkish sovereign wealth fund signed a protocol of agreement with Chinas Sinosure to provide insurance support of up to $ 5 billion for business funding. The fund said the deal would include Sinosure recommending Chinese companies as investors and financial institutions for energy, petrochemical and mining projects. Agreement follows transfer from China $ 1 billion in funds to Turkey in crisis during a critical election period for Erdogan in June 2019 as part of a 2012 currency swap deal.

Turkey hopes that Russia’s deal to end the Azeri-Armenian conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in November will also boost its trade prospects with Central Asia and China. Among other words, the deal calls for the reopening of some transport links in the region, much to the chagrin of Iran, which has profited from the blockade of roads by serving as an alternate route and charging Turkish trucks transit fees. heading towards Central Asia. . The reopening of the roads, Turkey hopes, will strengthen its regional influence and its importance in Beijing’s eyes.

The peace process in Afghanistan was another topic on Wangs’ agenda in Ankara. China and Russia recently proposed the creation of a security dialogue platform to address security concerns, including in Afghanistan. Although the proposal is still premature, Turkey would be an indispensable partner in any effort by China to increase its visibility in Afghanistan.

Wang is likely to have raised controversy extradition agreement that China and Turkey signed in 2017. Turkey’s parliament has yet to approve the deal, which the Chinese legislature ratified in December. The Uyghur diaspora and its Turkish supporters fear that Beijing aims to use the agreement to speed up expulsions of Uyghur dissidents who have taken refuge in Turkey. These fears have been fueled by Ankaras’ reluctance to speak for the Uyghurs over the past two years amid flourishing economic ties with China and allegations that Beijing is using economic cards to push for ratification of the ‘agreement.

Turkish opposition politicians have even raised concerns that China is delaying delivery of the CoronaVac shots to pressure Ankara to ratify the extradition deal, a claim Cavusoglu has denied. Turkey, however, has yet to receive new batches of the vaccine since around 10 million doses arrived in December and January.

Speaking a day after meeting Wang, Erdogan said he had increased the delay with the Chinese minister, stressing that Turkey was supposed to receive 50 million doses by the end of February.

Nonetheless, the Erdogans government appears determined to pursue a closer relationship with Beijing amid its deep lack of trust with Turkey’s traditional Western partners. But managing the rapprochement will likely become more difficult for Ankara as the rivalry between China and the West intensifies.