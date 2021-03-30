Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19, returns to work





Senator Faisal Javed Khan, considered close to Khan, made the announcement on Twitter. Khan, 68, and his wife Bushra Bibi, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered from the coronavirus and has returned to work, it was announced on Tuesday, more than a week after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, considered close to the prime minister, made the announcement on Twitter.

“He resumed work gradually and began to build his work routine as instructed by doctors taking into account national and international guidelines,” the senator tweeted, adding that the public should take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. .

Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He resumed work gradually and began to build his work routine according to the instructions of the doctors taking into account national and international guidelines. May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of yourself and others #StaySafe

– Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2021

The 68-year-old prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and the couple remained in quarantine. It was not known if she had also recovered.

News of Prime Minister Khan’s recovery came a day after President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus and went into quarantine. No new statement has been officially made about their health.

Imran Khan’s positive test comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections. Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (AP)

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating himself at home,” Pakistani Minister of Health wrote in a tweet.

