Jokowi to inaugurate Serpong-Cinere and Kunciran-Cengkareng toll roads





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 14.19 km Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road and the 6.5 km Serpong – Cinere I Serpong Pamulang toll road will be inaugurated on Thursday (1/4). The two toll segments that are part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Toll Road Toll Road Network (JORR II) which were built to complement the road network structure in the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Area (Jakarta, Bogor, Depok , Tangerang and Bekasi) are scheduled to be inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo. The hope is that this toll road can work immediately because the community was waiting for it, ”said UPP Minister BasukiHadimuljono in his official statement on Tuesday (30/3).

Expert staff of the PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, who is also a spokesperson for the UPPR Ministry, said this toll road will complement the toll road. JORR II on the west side, which the people of Tangerang and South Tangerang were waiting for. “It’s also another West Java and South Jakarta alternative to Soekarno Hatta Airport,” Endra said. For the Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road, Endra said that overall the main functions of the road have been completed and are functioning properly. “It only remains to finish (finish) in several points such as guardrails and road markings, this will not interfere with the main function of the toll road from door to door”, a- he said. Based on the data on the progress of the construction of the Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road, it is currently 94.08%. This toll road is managed by PT Jasamarga Kunciran Cengkareng (JKC) with a construction cost of Rp 1.96 trillion. The construction of the Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road is divided into 4 sections, namely section I (Kunciran – Tirtayasa) for 2.04 km, section II (Tirtayasa – Benteng Betawi) for 3.52 km. Then section III (Betawi Fortress – H. Sastranegara) is 6.57 km and the last is section IV (H. Sastranegara – SS Benda) for 2.06 km. The Cengkareng – Batuceper – Kunciran toll road will be equipped with 5 tolls (GT), namely the Kunciran GT, Tirtayasa GT, Buaran Indah GT, Tanah Tinggi GT and Husein Sastranegara GT. In addition, it is also equipped with 3 interchanges (SS) namely SS Kunciran, SS Belendung and SS Benda. The Cengkareng – Batuceper – Kunciran toll road will also be connected to the Kunciran-Serpong toll road, which has been in service and inaugurated by President Jokowi since December 2019. As for the 10.1 km Serpong – Cinere toll road which consists of 2 sections, namely Section I completed 6.5 km Serpong-Pamulang and Section II 3.6 km Pamulang-Cinere with a progression of construction by 86%. PT Cinere Serpong Jaya will undertake this toll road operation with a construction cost of IDR 2.1 trillion. “For the remaining section 2 Pamulang-Cinere, it will be connected to the Cinere-Jagorawi toll road and the Depok-Antasari toll road, thus becoming a connected network,” Endra said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



