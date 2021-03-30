China revises Hong Kong legislature, delays elections





Members of district councils, Hong Kong’s only fully democratic body, will be excluded from the committee that selects Hong Kong’s chief executive. It is shocking and difficult for Hong Kong people to understand, said Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the city’s Democratic Party. It is the latest move by the Chinese central government to tighten its grip on Hong Kong after a series of massive pro-democracy protests. Dozens of Hong Kong activists were arrested earlier this year under the National Security Act, essentially neutralizing the city’s long cherished democratic movement. The overhaul of the Hong Kong legislature will mean easier control for the Chinese central government, with only a minority of seats directly elected by the people. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that Hong Kong fully supports the amendment. Referring to pro-democracy movements since 2014, Lam said the government had to deal with the chaos of recent years, made possible by loopholes in the legislation and restore order in the Legislative Council. The move drew fierce criticism from Western officials on Tuesday. In a post on TwitterBritish Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the electoral changes a blatant violation of China’s commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed in 1984 before Hong Kong’s transfer to China in 1997. Layla Moran, Member of the British Parliament, called for the UK government to act. The words of condemnation did nothing to protect Hong Kong’s democracy, she said. The new screening process for candidates for public office includes an initial screening and background check by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police. Lo, from the Democracy Party, said police involvement essentially means they can choose who can run for public office. Lam said the audit committee was not aimed at preventing pro-democracy candidates from running for these public positions. As long as they can reveal themselves [patriots], and not be disloyal or collegial with foreign forces and as long as they want to serve the citizens of Hong Kong, they can still [run], she says. Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, chairman of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, announced on Tuesday that the election would be postponed until December. The move was applauded by Chinese state media. State broadcaster CGTN said on Tuesday that the legislative changes would bring much-needed stability to Hong Kong and prevent future violent protests. A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in July 1997 after Beijing promised the city’s way of life would remain unchanged for 50 years. This meant that Hong Kong enjoyed a high degree of autonomy and democratic government and much greater freedom of speech than mainland China. But under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese central government has dramatically increased its control over Hong Kong affairs, especially following a series of massive pro-democracy protests in the city. The passage of Hong Kong’s National Security Law last year has placed the city under equally oppressive speech restrictions as on the mainland. Dozens of activists were arrested in January under the National Security Act and charged with conspiracy to commit subversion. Many were candidates or helped facilitate a primary in July designed to select pro-democracy candidates who would run in the next parliamentary elections. Hong Kong legislature review on Tuesday expected, with national parliament approval by China vote in mid-March to make these changes to the Hong Kong Basic Law. Yu reported from Hong Kong. Pei Lin Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.







