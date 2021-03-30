Boris Johnson greets Derbyshire cyclists on historic day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson “put Ilkeston on the map” when he congratulated a number of Derbyshire cyclists in a public address to the nation.

Mr Johnson briefed millions of people on the latest news regarding the coronavirus pandemic on Monday afternoon in what has been a milestone day in which nationwide lockdown restrictions have eased significantly.

According to the government’s current roadmap, Monday March 29 saw the return of outdoor sports and groups of six people or two households to meet in a private park or garden.

Speaking for the first time in a brand new $ 2million media boardroom in Downing Street, Mr Johnson opened his important remarks by congratulating members of the Ilkeston Cycle Club for taking a midnight ride to celebrate the return of outdoor sports.

Mr Johnson said: ‘Hello and welcome to this press conference on what has been a great day for many of us with the first chance to see friends and family outside, be it in as long as six people or two households.

“And I want to congratulate the members of the Ilkeston Cycling Club in Derbyshire who left at midnight, the swimmers who tackled the cold waters of Hillingdon Lido at dawn, and more than anything I know how good it will be. meant millions of people joined someone else for a cup of tea in the garden.

“And I must stress that it is only through months of sacrifice and effort that we can take this small step towards freedom today.”



(Image: Ilkeston Cycle Group)



It’s unclear exactly how Mr Johnson experienced the group’s very first midnight bike ride, but it may have come from the group’s appearance on BBC News early in the morning.

Ilkeston Cycle Club has been around for three years and to mark the historic day of the UK’s fight against the coronavirus, nearly a dozen members cycled from Ilkeston through parts of Derbyshire from midnight to around 2 a.m. in the morning.

But no one in the group expected the Prime Minister to mention the group’s name to the whole nation.

The club’s Mark Dickens said it was a nice surprise and hoped Mr Johnson would one day cycle with them through Derbyshire.

“It was amazing, wasn’t it?” he said.

“I think he maybe got it thanks to David Nunn’s Zoom call with BBC News in the morning. We were also on several radio shows throughout the day.

“We were invited to BBC East Midlands Today and made the point that Boris is more than welcome to come to one of our rides and maybe open our new clubhouse. We know he is an avid cyclist. .

“It was an amazing surprise and our Facebook page lit up like a Christmas tree with many people commenting.

“We are trying to have a really positive impact in our community and that has been a real boost. People said we put Ilkeston on the map.

“We’ve always said we want to be an inclusive club that encourages all ages and abilities to ride a bike. It’s a wonderful way to get out. We now have between 350 and 400 members.”

Morley Hayes, a supporter of the Ilkeston Cycle Club, also marked the return of outdoor sports in a similar fashion by hosting a Golden Tournament at midnight – making it one of the first golf courses to open. in the country.