Pak PM Khan replaces lawyer for fourth time in Shahbaz defamation case against him





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has replaced his lawyer for the fourth time in a defamation case brought against him by PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif, which has been pending for four years.

Prime Minister Khan has hired his Pakistani party senator Tehreek-i-Insaf, Syed Ali Zafar, as his new counsel to defend him in this case.

Zafars’ partner appeared in Lahore District and Sessional Court on Monday and filed his power of attorney on behalf of the prime minister.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasir Hayat ordered Zafar to personally present his power of attorney at the next hearing on April 6.

The court also asked him to submit responses to the case. It was the 46th hearing in the case. In the last 45 hearings, Khan’s lawyer has requested an adjournment 38 times.

The court adjourned the hearing to April 6.

At the previous hearing, Khan’s lawyer had agreed in writing that at the next hearing arguments would be made and no further adjournments would be requested.

According to the case, “ Imran Khan made a false and malicious allegation against Shahbaz Sharif that the latter offered 10 billion PKR ($ 61 million) to the former through a mutual friend in exchange for the withdrawal of the Panama Papers case before the Supreme Court against the 70-year-old Former Prime Minister and his older brother Nawaz Sharif (in 2017). Sharif, who is currently in London seeking treatment, is the leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He was disqualified from his post as Prime Minister in 2017 by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Three corruption cases – Avenfield Properties, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills – were filed against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a Supreme Court ruling that disqualified them and by he was subsequently jailed for seven years in the Al-Azizia Factory Corruption Case.

He was released on bail in this case in November 2019 by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds.

Khan, however, did not name the person who offered him the money on behalf of the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz.

Shahbaz, in this case, had asked Khan to issue a proper apology within 14 days through print and electronic media.

However, Imran Khan did not apologize and the plaintiff has no choice but to go to court for damages, he said.

The lawsuit argues that the accused’s baseless and defamatory statements, widely reported by the media, demeaned Shahbaz’s integrity and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety.

The court was asked to issue a decree for the recovery of PKR 10 billion as compensation for the publication of defamatory material.

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos