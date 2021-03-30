Imran writes to PM Modi; states that creating an enabling environment is imperative for dialogue: The Tribune India





Islamabad, March 30 Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying that the creation of an “enabling environment” is imperative for a constructive and results-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India, in particular the question of Jammu and Kashmir. Khan’s letter was in response to Prime Minister Modi’s letter to him last week with his greetings on Pakistan Day. In his letter, Modi said that India wanted cordial relations with Pakistan, but that an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, was “imperative” for him. In his response to Prime Minister Modi’s letter, Khan thanked him and said the Pakistani people also want peaceful cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India. While Prime Minister Modi spoke of a peaceful environment without terror, Khan said that peace was only possible if outstanding issues like Kashmir were resolved. “We are convinced that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. he writes in a letter dated March 29. Khan said creating an “enabling environment is imperative for constructive and results-oriented dialogue.” He also expressed his best wishes to the Indian people in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The armies of India and Pakistan announced on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas. sectors. Weeks later Pakistani Prime Minister Khan and powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa made peace overtures to New Delhi saying it was time for the two neighbors to “bury the past and move on ”. Ties between India and Pakistan have taken a nosedive after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations. Ties have bottomed out after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Relations sank further after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories in 2019. Since then, India and Pakistan have been without high commissioners. in the other capital – New Delhi and Islamabad, respectively. On March 18, powerful army chief Bajwa declared that it was time for India and Pakistan to “bury the past and move on”. PTI







