Connect with us

Politics

Jokowi to issue land bank regulations soon

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo will soon issue a derivative regulation on the law on the creation of jobs concerning land banks.

Currently, the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) is working on a draft government regulation (RPP).

This RPP is a rule derived from Law No. 11 of 2021 on job creation. In addition to the RPP on land banks, the Ministry of ATR / BPN has ratified a number of PPs, namely PP number 18 of 2021 concerning management rights, land rights,

Apartment unit and land registration; PP number 19 of 2021 regarding the implementation of land acquisition for the development of public interest; PP number 20 of 2020 concerning the control of abandoned areas and lands; as well as government regulation number 21 of 2021 concerning the implementation of land use planning.

Plt. ATR / BPN Ministry Land Acquisition and Land Development General Director Himawan Arif Sugoto said the RPP discussion on land banks is ongoing and in the not too distant future it will be enacted.

“Soon, the General Directorate (Ditjen) of land acquisition and spatial planning will have a new younger brother, namely the Land Bank,” he said in a press release on Tuesday (30 / 3/2021).

Within the structure of the Ministry of ATR / BPN, the Land Bank is the mission and function of the General Directorate of Land Acquisition and Regional Planning.

However, the Land Bank will not assume the role of the Ministry of ATR / BPN. According to him, the roles of the Land Bank and the ATR / BPN ministry are different.

“The ATR / BPN ministry is responsible for registering each land, ensuring legalization, but it cannot carry out transactions,” he said.

He felt that discretion is necessary when the ATR / BPN ministry wants to cede land to another party.

“Our role is to optimize land use. Here we have to think according to the concept of land development, the state must have land reserves. Here, the role of the Land Bank can have two roles, namely to manage the abandoned lands and the lands whose cycle of rights has expired, by a decree of the Minister of the ATR / head of the BPN ”, he said. declared.

After the appointment of the Minister of ATR / Head of BPN, Himawan continued, the abandoned land becomes the task of the Director General of Land Acquisition and Planning to oversee the management of the land.

“This was the first process. The second process is through the acquisition of land, through Law number 2 of 2012. However, it can also be held directly, like a developer,” he said. .

He stressed that the role of the Ministry of ATR / BPN and the Land Bank will be different. Indeed, the products produced are also different.

The ATR / BPN ministry will issue a land certificate, as proof of ownership of community land rights. Meanwhile, the land bank will not issue state administration products such as land certificates, but commercial products.

“The agency will regulate land transactions independently. At the same time, the development of land banks will be ensured by the ATR / BPN ministry, through the Interministerial Committee, namely by three ministers,” he said.

The land bank will focus on the needs of the community by allocating 30 percent of the land for land reform.

“But there is no 30 percent cut of land. Make no mistake, that means in five years maybe 30 percent will be allocated for land reform. It could also be 100 percent for land reform. the program in a region. in urban areas, it is more suitable for homes. people or for the apartment, ”Himawan said

Watch the featured video below:

quality content

Login Register


Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).
Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: