Jokowi to issue land bank regulations soon

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo will soon issue a derivative regulation on the law on the creation of jobs concerning land banks.

Currently, the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) is working on a draft government regulation (RPP).

This RPP is a rule derived from Law No. 11 of 2021 on job creation. In addition to the RPP on land banks, the Ministry of ATR / BPN has ratified a number of PPs, namely PP number 18 of 2021 concerning management rights, land rights,

Apartment unit and land registration; PP number 19 of 2021 regarding the implementation of land acquisition for the development of public interest; PP number 20 of 2020 concerning the control of abandoned areas and lands; as well as government regulation number 21 of 2021 concerning the implementation of land use planning.

Plt. ATR / BPN Ministry Land Acquisition and Land Development General Director Himawan Arif Sugoto said the RPP discussion on land banks is ongoing and in the not too distant future it will be enacted.

“Soon, the General Directorate (Ditjen) of land acquisition and spatial planning will have a new younger brother, namely the Land Bank,” he said in a press release on Tuesday (30 / 3/2021).

Within the structure of the Ministry of ATR / BPN, the Land Bank is the mission and function of the General Directorate of Land Acquisition and Regional Planning.

However, the Land Bank will not assume the role of the Ministry of ATR / BPN. According to him, the roles of the Land Bank and the ATR / BPN ministry are different.

“The ATR / BPN ministry is responsible for registering each land, ensuring legalization, but it cannot carry out transactions,” he said.

He felt that discretion is necessary when the ATR / BPN ministry wants to cede land to another party.

“Our role is to optimize land use. Here we have to think according to the concept of land development, the state must have land reserves. Here, the role of the Land Bank can have two roles, namely to manage the abandoned lands and the lands whose cycle of rights has expired, by a decree of the Minister of the ATR / head of the BPN ”, he said. declared.

After the appointment of the Minister of ATR / Head of BPN, Himawan continued, the abandoned land becomes the task of the Director General of Land Acquisition and Planning to oversee the management of the land.

“This was the first process. The second process is through the acquisition of land, through Law number 2 of 2012. However, it can also be held directly, like a developer,” he said. .

He stressed that the role of the Ministry of ATR / BPN and the Land Bank will be different. Indeed, the products produced are also different.

The ATR / BPN ministry will issue a land certificate, as proof of ownership of community land rights. Meanwhile, the land bank will not issue state administration products such as land certificates, but commercial products.

“The agency will regulate land transactions independently. At the same time, the development of land banks will be ensured by the ATR / BPN ministry, through the Interministerial Committee, namely by three ministers,” he said.

The land bank will focus on the needs of the community by allocating 30 percent of the land for land reform.

“But there is no 30 percent cut of land. Make no mistake, that means in five years maybe 30 percent will be allocated for land reform. It could also be 100 percent for land reform. the program in a region. in urban areas, it is more suitable for homes. people or for the apartment, ”Himawan said

