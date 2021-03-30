Turkey plans to offer home vaccine to all mankind

Referring to the inequity regarding the world’s access to the coronavirus vaccine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the global injustice, which is becoming increasingly evident during the pandemic, has taken a dramatic turn with the question of vaccination.

Turkey plans to offer its domestic vaccine to all mankind under the most suitable conditions when work on the vaccine is completed, the country’s president said.

The vaccine issue has taken a dramatic turn, nearly 100 countries do not yet have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his video message, addressing the development finance meeting at the era of Covid-19 and beyond held by the United Nations with the participation of Heads of State and Government.

The Covid-19 epidemic has once again revealed the distortions of the global system that we have expressed on almost all platforms, he stressed.

Referring to the inequity over access to the vaccine, Erdogan said the injustice, which became more evident during the pandemic, had taken a dramatic turn with the issue of vaccination.

Alarming problem

Although some countries have vaccinated almost all of their citizens, billions of people are unable to access even the first dose of the vaccine, he said, adding that this is an alarming problem. for humanity and human values.

The global epidemic, which caught even the richest countries in the world by surprise, has caused severe destruction, especially in underdeveloped countries, he added.

But it is clear that the pandemic will not end and economic recovery will not take place without ensuring equitable access to the vaccine, he said.

Countries that reach the number of doses that can immunize their citizens should deliver their surplus vaccines to countries that need them, Erdogan stressed.

Deployment of the BioNTech vaccine in Turkey

Meanwhile, Turkey’s health minister said on Tuesday that the country would likely start administering the BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Fahrettin Koca said Turkey has so far received 2.8 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine – developed by second-generation Turkish immigrants in Germany – with a total expected to reach 4 , 5 million in about 10 days.

On a note of caution, Koca added that Covid-19 mutations are spreading throughout Turkey and now account for around 75% of new cases.

“We need to stay away from closed and crowded environments and especially close contact during this time as the Covid-19 mutations spread,” he said, warning in particular of the UK variant.

During the holy month of Ramadan beginning in mid-April, special nightly Tarawih prayers will be made using the necessary measures, he said.

Impact of the pandemic on the global economy

It is also important that the economic recovery is conducted with an understanding based on cooperation and solidarity rather than on “protectionist reflexes,” Erdogan said.

We attach importance to alleviating the debt burden of low-income countries, as well as strengthening liquidity opportunities, Erdogan noted.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative is an important step we have taken to minimize the effects of the pandemic, he said.

We see the value of extending the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the second time to cover the whole of 2021, he added.

Global solidarity efforts

After a year of pandemic, the Covid-19 epidemic has revealed that the fate of all mankind is common in the face of global problems, Erdogan noted.

Turkey has been striving to strengthen global solidarity and international cooperation since the beginning of this struggle, he said.

With this understanding, we have provided medical assistance and support to 157 countries and 12 international organizations, he said.

In particular, we have not left our African brothers and sisters alone in these difficult days, Erdogan also said.

Turkey has made significant progress in developing indigenous Covid-19 vaccines.

A candidate, developed by the Turkish University of Erciyes, will enter phase 3 trials by the end of April, with the last volunteer receiving the second dose on April 9, Turkey’s health minister said last week, Fahrettin Koca.

