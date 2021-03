Dominion Voting Systems has not ruled out suing Donald Trump

The list of right-wing media figures who have fallen victim to a massive libel lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems could grow a bit longer in the coming weeks and could include former President Donald Trump.

The company, which has become the center of Tory conspiracy theories alleging massive electoral fraud cost Mr. Trump the election, told Axios it has not ruled out suing individual Fox News employees or of Mr. Trump.

Conspiracy theories alleged that Dominion’s voting machines reversed votes intended for Mr. Trump for Mr. Biden. In a particularly deranged version of the conspiracy, theorists claimed that long-dead dictator Hugo Chavez developed the method and alleged a tenuous link between the company and Venezuela.

The theory is entirely fabricated.

Dominion last week sued Fox News for giving uncritical airtime to election fraudsters, including people like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The company claims that Fox News used the delusional theory to raise its ratings.

Fox News has defended itself, saying it is “proud” of its coverage in 2020 and that it “would defend itself vigorously against this baseless lawsuit in the courts”.

While the network’s official statement may characterize the lawsuit as baseless, the actions of the network and other right-wing media networks suggest they are taking the threat seriously.

In January, Dominion filed a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit against “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell. Ms. Powell has instigated many plots, including those on Dominion. Since then, right-wing media like OANN, Newsmax, and Fox News have been reluctant to allow guests to speak openly about Dominion-centric electoral fraud plots.

In February, a Newsmax presenter left his show after his guest, Mr Lindell, continued to bring up Dominion-centric electoral fraud plots, although he was asked not to.

“At Newsmax, we haven’t been able to verify any of these types of allegations,” said presenter Bob Sellers. “We just want to let people know that there is nothing substantial that we have seen. And let me read you something.”

Mr Sellers then read an official statement, apparently prepared in advance for each time a Newsmax guest repeats a Dominion conspiracy theory.

“The results of the elections in each state have been certified,” he said. “Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported this view.”

Fox News is also facing a lawsuit from Smartmatic, a voting technology company that conspiracy theorists say was also reversing the votes.

A lawsuit filed by the company targets Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

