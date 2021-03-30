China’s football ambitions have failed after years of massive government support





Chinese President Xi Jinping hoped to make China a world leader in football, his favorite sport. After years of massive government support, that dream has so far failed. The big picture: China’s football dream is not ending, but the initial investment spree appears to have slowed. Soccer is an extremely popular sport in China. On weekends, school and college football pitches are often packed with dozens or even hundreds of people of all ages sharing the pitch, playing a pickup game with their friends, or training on their own for fun. or exercise. But the Chinese national teams struggled to win on the international stage. The men’s team qualified only once for the World Cup, in 2002, where they lost three games in a row and did not score a goal.

The women’s team has been much more successful, competing in seven of the eight World Cups and finishing runner-up in 1999, although their world rankings have steadily declined from the top 10 in their mid-teens in recent years. Then came Xi, the Chinese dictator who is also an avid football fan. As early as 2004, several years before reaching the highest echelons of Chinese power, he expressed hope that China could one day boast of a great football team. In 2015, Xi said, “My greatest hope for Chinese football is that its teams become some of the best in the world.” His announcement sparked a series of new government initiatives, both central and local, to boost Chinese football.

In 2016, the Chinese Football Association set several long-term goals: for China to host the World Cup, win the World Cup and become a “premier soccer superpower,” all by 2050. What happened next: Plans to build hundreds of new football schools and thousands of new fields have been announced. China has also started naturalize foreign footballers whose talent could help strengthen Chinese teams.

The Chinese Super League has received a massive influx of funding. In numbers: There are now over 70,000 soccer fields and 24,000 designated “soccer schools” across the country, for example. Sports pro. The first represents an increase from 0.08 fields per 10,000 inhabitants to 0.5. The results: So far, not much. The rankings of the men’s and women’s teams have not improved significantly. What to watch: In addition to those 70,000 fields, which they hope to double in number by 2030, China has also started building larger infrastructure. This includes the 1.7 billion dollars “lotus” football stadium, said to be the centerpiece of China’s next goal on its way to becoming a world football powerhouse hosting the 2030 World Cup. The bottom line: The initial wave of investment may not have had much of an effect on the ranking, but Xi did. acknowledge in 2015, the road ahead would probably require more than such a quick fix. “Success [with soccer] doesn’t have to be during my time. It takes a long time to work, so keep working hard, start from the grassroots, the grassroots and mass participation, ”Xi said. How Chinese football has ranked over the years < style="display:block;padding-top:82.5000%;"/> Develop the graph < style="display:block;padding-top:82.5000%;"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:132.0000%;"/> Data: FIFA.com; Graphic: Axios Visuals Chinese National Men’s Team is currently ranked 75th in the world, up from 10 years ago (range 90100) but down from what it was before the turn of the century (range 3040). The women’s national team is currently ranked 15th in the world. He has hovered around that number since making his debut at No. 4 in 2003.

